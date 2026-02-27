Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 to Spotlight Agri Innovation at Brainware University on Feb 28

Brainware University

Brainware University is set to organise ‘Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026’ on February 28 at its university campus, with a focused push towards agri-entrepreneurship and innovation-driven rural development. The event, spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture, aims to strengthen the “Start-up and Stand-up West Bengal” initiative by promoting sustainable agricultural and horticultural ventures across the state.

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV) will attend the Mela as the Chief Guest. The fair is expected to bring together leading scientists, academicians, policymakers, and members of the farming community to facilitate meaningful dialogue and bridge the gap between laboratory research and field-level application. Experts from premier institutions such as ICAR-CRIJAF and ICAR-ATARI will also participate, offering farmers direct access to technical expertise and practical guidance.

A key highlight of the Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 will be live demonstrations of advanced production and crop protection technologies related to fruits, vegetables, flowers, and medicinal plants. The event will showcase innovations in seed technology, plant protection management, and post-harvest value addition, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge required to transform traditional farming into profitable entrepreneurial ventures.

To mark the occasion, the university will release a special commemorative souvenir featuring messages and insights from Hon’ble Chancellor Mr. Phalguni Mookhopadhyay and other eminent figures from the agricultural sector. Additionally, the Department of Agriculture will formally publish the fifth volume of its flagship bilingual quarterly publication, “Krishi Siksha,” aimed at disseminating modern scientific knowledge directly to the farming community in an accessible format.

Industry participants and commercial enterprises will set up dedicated stalls to display their products, services, and technological innovations, thereby creating a collaborative platform for farmers, researchers, and agribusiness leaders. With its comprehensive agenda and strong institutional participation, Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 is poised to become a significant forum for fostering agricultural growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in West Bengal.

