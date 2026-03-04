Kerala government

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2026 Out for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12; Check Scores

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2026
13:29 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results through the board’s official website — samastha.in
The madrasa public examinations were conducted simultaneously across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman and Lakshadweep

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board (SKSVB) has declared the results of the Madrasa Public Examinations 2026 for Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results through the board’s official website — samastha.in.

The examinations were conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2026, across multiple centres. This year, a total of 1,66,840 students appeared for the exams at 6,432 centres, reflecting significant participation.

Out of the total candidates, 1,60,945 students successfully qualified to progress to the next stage of their studies. The large-scale examination process was overseen by 8,560 supervisors and 240 superintendents to ensure smooth conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance Highlights

A total of 8,708 students secured the “topper grade”, while 402 candidates achieved the prestigious “topmost grade”.

The number of students who secured A+ grades in all subjects is as follows:

  • Class 5: 17,975 students
  • Class 7: 9,871 students
  • Class 10: 5,534 students
  • Class 12: 928 students

The madrasa public examinations were conducted simultaneously across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman and Lakshadweep. Evaluation of answer scripts took place at 240 divisional camps in Kerala and Karnataka, involving 7,985 assistant examiners and 363 chief examiners.

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website at samastha.in.
  • Click on the ‘Results’ or ‘Download Results’ section on the homepage.
  • Select the relevant class (5, 7, 10 or 12).
  • Enter your roll number and other required details such as registration number.
  • Click on ‘Submit’.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.
Last updated on 04 Mar 2026
13:31 PM
Kerala government Results out Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2026
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Uploads MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2026; Candidates Can Raise Objections at Rs 50 Per . . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 6–10 Exams at exams.nta.nic.in; Dire. . .

class 10 exams

AP SSC Class 10 Hall Tickets 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Correction Window to Open

Andhra Pradesh

APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2026 Registration Deadline! Check Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Uploads MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2026; Candidates Can Raise Objections at Rs 50 Per . . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 6–10 Exams at exams.nta.nic.in; Dire. . .

nytns/amir hamja
Zohran Mamdani

Smaller class size, more teachers

Global Health Forum and Techno India Group have announced a landmark strategic partnership
Techno India Group

Global Health Forum Announces Landmark U.S.–India Healthcare Education Partnership

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology has earned a global Rank 21 in the Fortune 100
Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

Kolkata’s top institution earns global rank 21 in the Fortune 100 for advancing UN . . .

class 10 exams

AP SSC Class 10 Hall Tickets 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Correction Window to Open

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality