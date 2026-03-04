Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2026 Out for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12; Check Scores

Summary Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results through the board’s official website — samastha.in The madrasa public examinations were conducted simultaneously across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman and Lakshadweep

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board (SKSVB) has declared the results of the Madrasa Public Examinations 2026 for Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results through the board’s official website — samastha.in.

The examinations were conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2026, across multiple centres. This year, a total of 1,66,840 students appeared for the exams at 6,432 centres, reflecting significant participation.

Out of the total candidates, 1,60,945 students successfully qualified to progress to the next stage of their studies. The large-scale examination process was overseen by 8,560 supervisors and 240 superintendents to ensure smooth conduct.

Performance Highlights

A total of 8,708 students secured the “topper grade”, while 402 candidates achieved the prestigious “topmost grade”.

The number of students who secured A+ grades in all subjects is as follows:

Class 5: 17,975 students

Class 7: 9,871 students

Class 10: 5,534 students

Class 12: 928 students

The madrasa public examinations were conducted simultaneously across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman and Lakshadweep. Evaluation of answer scripts took place at 240 divisional camps in Kerala and Karnataka, involving 7,985 assistant examiners and 363 chief examiners.

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website at samastha.in.

Click on the ‘Results’ or ‘Download Results’ section on the homepage.

Select the relevant class (5, 7, 10 or 12).

Enter your roll number and other required details such as registration number.

Click on ‘Submit’.

The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.