AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; Know Last Date Here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2026, the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test for admission to diploma courses in the state. Candidates can apply online through the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is April 4, 2026, and the examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026. Candidates must have passed or appeared for the SSC Board examination or its equivalent to be eligible.

AP POLYCET Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in. Click on the “AP POLYCET 2026 Registration” link on the homepage. Enter the required registration details on the new page. Log in to your account once registration is completed. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.