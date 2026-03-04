Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; Know Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2026
15:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can apply online through the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in
The last date to submit applications is April 4, 2026, and the examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2026, the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test for admission to diploma courses in the state. Candidates can apply online through the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is April 4, 2026, and the examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026. Candidates must have passed or appeared for the SSC Board examination or its equivalent to be eligible.

AP POLYCET Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “AP POLYCET 2026 Registration” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required registration details on the new page.
  4. Log in to your account once registration is completed.
  5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2026
15:55 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP POLYCET 2025
Similar stories
Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Application Correction For PCM, PCB Opens Tomorrow; Check Fields to Edit. . .

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Innovative Applied AI School with Focus on Healthcare, Manufac. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Declares CEED Result 2026 at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Release Date Anno. . .

Kerala government

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2026 Out for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12; Check Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Application Correction For PCM, PCB Opens Tomorrow; Check Fields to Edit. . .

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Innovative Applied AI School with Focus on Healthcare, Manufac. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Declares CEED Result 2026 at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Release Date Anno. . .

Kerala government

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2026 Out for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12; Check Scores

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Uploads MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2026; Candidates Can Raise Objections at Rs 50 Per . . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 6–10 Exams at exams.nta.nic.in; Dire. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality