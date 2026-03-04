Andhra Pradesh
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; Know Last Date Here
Posted on 04 Mar 2026
15:55 PM
The State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2026, the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test for admission to diploma courses in the state. Candidates can apply online through the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.
The last date to submit applications is April 4, 2026, and the examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026. Candidates must have passed or appeared for the SSC Board examination or its equivalent to be eligible.
AP POLYCET Registration 2026: Steps to Apply
Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.