IIT Bombay Declares CEED Result 2026 at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Release Date Announced

Summary Candidates who appeared for the national-level design entrance test can check and download their results from the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in Candidates securing a valid CEED 2026 score must apply separately to their desired participating institutes, as CEED qualification does not automatically guarantee admission

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has announced the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 today. Candidates who appeared for the national-level design entrance test can check and download their results from the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in — by logging into their registered accounts.

As per the official schedule, the CEED 2026 scorecard will be available for download from March 10 to July 31. Candidates must note that the scorecard can only be accessed online through the candidate portal.

According to the CEED 2026 qualifying criteria, only those candidates who score above the prescribed qualifying marks in Part A will have their Part B answer booklets evaluated. Candidates securing a valid CEED 2026 score must apply separately to their desired participating institutes, as CEED qualification does not automatically guarantee admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEED 2026 scorecard will remain valid for one year from the date of declaration of the result.

CEED Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Check CEED Result’ link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

The CEED 2026 result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future admission processes.

The CEED 2026 examination was conducted on January 18 from 9 am to 12 pm.

CEED is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate design programmes offered at premier institutes including Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram, among others.