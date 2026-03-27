IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM’s Managereal 2026 to Bring Top B-School Talent Together on April 1 and 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
13:32 PM

IISWBM Kolkata

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) is all set to host its flagship inter-B-school fest, Managereal 2026, on April 1 and 2.
Organised by the MBA-Day students, the event promises to bring together some of the brightest young minds from leading institutions for a dynamic showcase of strategy, innovation, and leadership.

The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) is all set to host its flagship inter-B-school fest, Managereal 2026, on April 1 and 2. Organised by the MBA-Day students, the event promises to bring together some of the brightest young minds from leading institutions for a dynamic showcase of strategy, innovation, and leadership.

Positioned as a high-energy platform for aspiring business leaders, Managereal 2026 is designed to simulate real-world corporate challenges. The fest goes beyond conventional competitions, offering participants an immersive environment where analytical thinking, creativity, and decision-making skills are put to the test.

The event lineup features a diverse range of intellectually stimulating and creatively engaging competitions. In “Brand Swap,” participants will pitch unconventional products while adapting to changing brand identities, testing both creativity and adaptability. “Investo Maestro” will challenge teams to navigate volatile market scenarios, sharpening their financial acumen and strategic foresight.

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Data-driven decision-making takes centre stage in “Stratalytics 2.0,” while “HR Brain Battle” will assess participants’ quick thinking and human resource management skills. Adding a creative twist, “Photo Pitch” encourages contestants to blend visual storytelling with management concepts, highlighting the importance of communication in business leadership.

Scheduled over two days, Managereal 2026 is not just about competition but also about collaboration and networking. The fest is expected to provide participants with valuable exposure to real-world business dynamics while fostering connections among future industry leaders.

Backed by reputed organisations and rooted in the legacy of IISWBM—India’s first management institute—the event continues to evolve as a premier platform for experiential learning. Over the years, Managereal has carved a niche for itself by combining academic rigour with practical application, making it a sought-after event in the B-school circuit.

As anticipation builds, Managereal 2026 is poised to deliver an engaging and transformative experience, where ideas are tested, perspectives are challenged, and the next generation of leaders takes shape.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
13:33 PM
IISWBM Calcutta Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) B-school Fest
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