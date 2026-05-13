NBEMS Practical Exams Face Centre, Examiner Shortage; NMC Issues Advisory to Medical Colleges

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an urgent advisory to government medical colleges and institutions across the country. NMC has asked them to extend full cooperation to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the smooth conduct of postgraduate and postdoctoral practical examinations.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an urgent advisory to government medical colleges and institutions across the country, asking them to extend full cooperation to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the smooth conduct of postgraduate and postdoctoral practical examinations.

The advisory was released by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) under the National Medical Commission on May 8, 2026, in response to the increasing number of candidates appearing for NBEMS final practical examinations. According to the Commission, the growing volume of examinees has significantly increased the demand for examination centres, clinical infrastructure, qualified examiners, and necessary academic support.

In its notice, the Commission highlighted several challenges currently being faced by NBEMS during the conduct of practical examinations. These include the non-availability of examination centres, shortage of clinical material and infrastructure, lack of eligible faculty members for examiner duties, and delays in relieving faculty members assigned for examination responsibilities.

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The NMC stated that the timely and efficient conduct of practical examinations depends heavily on the active support of medical colleges and institutions. To address these concerns, government medical colleges and institutions have now been requested to cooperate with NBEMS, subject to administrative feasibility.

Under the latest advisory, institutions have been asked to facilitate the conduct of NBEMS practical examinations at their campuses and ensure the availability of necessary infrastructure such as wards, laboratories, and suitable clinical material or patients required for examinations. They have also been directed to promptly relieve eligible and nominated faculty members for examiner duties and coordinate closely with NBEMS to ensure smooth examination operations.

The Commission further clarified that NBEMS provides suitable financial compensation to institutions for expenses incurred during the conduct of examinations. Faculty members serving as examiners are also paid approved remuneration for participating in NBEMS academic and examination-related activities.

According to the advisory, cooperation from institutions and faculty members is essential for maintaining the standards of postgraduate medical education while ensuring that examinations are conducted on time in the larger public and academic interest.

The official communication was also forwarded by NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer to Directors, Principals, and Deans of government medical colleges and institutions across the country. In his letter, he requested all concerned institutions to take note of the advisory issued by the PGMEB and initiate the necessary action to support NBEMS practical examinations.

NBEMS conducts nationally recognised postgraduate and postdoctoral medical examinations across India, and the Commission noted that efficient coordination between institutions and examination authorities is critical for the successful management of these large-scale assessments.