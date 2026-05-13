CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Announced, Pass Percent Falls! Girls Outshine Boys Again

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the much-awaited CBSE Result 2026 today, May 12. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their marks on the official websites of CBSE.

The wait for lakhs of students finally comes to an end. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the much-awaited CBSE Result 2026 today, May 13. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their marks on the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in/cbseresults.nic.in/results.cbse.nic.in.

This year the overall pass percentage is 85.20%, considerably lower than last year's 88.39%.

A total of 1780365 students registered for the exam, out of which 1768968 candidates appeared and 1507109 successfully passed. Continuing the trend of recent years, girls have once again outperformed boys in the examination. The pass percentage among girls stands at an impressive 88.86%, which is 6.73 percentage points higher than that of boys, recorded at 82.13%. Transgender candidates achieved a pass percentage of 100%.

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Over 94,000 students score more than 90% marks; above 95% scored by 17,000-plus candidates.

Meanwhile, 163800 students have been placed in the compartment category.

Reaffirming its policy to discourage unhealthy academic competition, CBSE has not released any merit list for the Class 12 examinations.

The CBSE Class 12 board exam took place from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The board had earlier introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets starting from the 2026 board examinations. The move, communicated through a circular issued to affiliated schools on February 9, aims to modernise the assessment process and ensure greater reliability in marking.

Steps to Check the Result

Visit the official websites of CBSE Results.

Click on the 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the same for future reference.

In addition to these official platforms, the results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can access their digital mark sheets.

Find the direct download link here.