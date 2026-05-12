Jadavpur University

JU to Host Mentoring Session Fostering School-Level Innovation; Nationwide Participation Expected

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
15:28 PM
Jadavpur University

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Summary
A three-day regional mentoring session aimed at promoting innovation and creative problem-solving among school students and teachers will be organised at Jadavpur University from May 13.
The programme is expected to bring together nearly 200 participants from schools across eastern and north-eastern India.

A three-day regional mentoring session aimed at promoting innovation and creative problem-solving among school students and teachers will be organised at Jadavpur University from May 13 to May 15. The programme is expected to bring together nearly 200 participants from schools across eastern and north-eastern India, officials said.

The initiative is being jointly organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. The mentoring session is designed to inspire students to think creatively, identify real-world challenges, and develop practical and innovative solutions through collaborative learning and expert guidance.

According to officials, the programme will include participation from institutions functioning under the PM SHRI Schools scheme, which focuses on transforming government schools into modern and technology-enabled learning centres. Students and teachers from non-PM SHRI schools will also take part in the event, creating a wider platform for interaction and exchange of ideas.

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The mentoring programme will primarily focus on building a culture of innovation at the school level by equipping students and educators with the skills needed for creative thinking and project development. Through interactive workshops, hands-on activities, and mentoring sessions, participants will learn how to transform simple ideas into impactful projects.

Officials said the participants will receive guidance on important concepts such as design thinking, innovation management, and problem-solving approaches that can help address community-level challenges. Experts and mentors associated with the programme will also interact with students and teachers to encourage entrepreneurial thinking and innovation-driven learning.

The initiative will additionally provide opportunities for promising projects to receive financial support. Selected innovations developed during the programme may receive funding assistance of up to ₹1.5 lakh under the School Innovation Contest initiative.

Schools may also become eligible for support of up to ₹34,100 for patent filing under the KAPILA Initiative, also known as the Kalam Programme for IP Literacy and Awareness. The scheme is aimed at promoting intellectual property awareness and encouraging innovation among students and educational institutions.

Officials noted that the programme is part of broader efforts to strengthen innovation ecosystems in schools and encourage students to explore practical solutions to everyday problems through creativity, collaboration, and technology-driven learning.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
15:31 PM
Jadavpur University
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