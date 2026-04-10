Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Class 12 Stream-wise Toppers Announced; Check List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
09:56 AM

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Summary
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka II PUC (Class 12) topper list.
The results were formally announced during a press conference led by state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka II PUC (Class 12) topper list along with the 2026 examination results. Students who appeared for the exam can access their results and the topper list through the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The results were formally announced during a press conference led by state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. To check their results, students are required to enter their registration number as mentioned on their admit card and select their subject stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts.

This year, a total of 6,32,200 students appeared for the Karnataka II PUC Examination 2026, out of which 5,46,698 successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 86.48%. The evaluation process was conducted across eight centres between March 17 and April 2, with the participation of 27,739 evaluators.

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Among the streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69%, followed by Commerce at 88.04% and Arts at 72.86%. Female students outperformed male candidates, achieving a pass rate of 88.70% compared to 83.65% among boys. Both categories showed notable improvement compared to the previous year’s results.

List of Toppers

Rank 1

  • Kundan Krishna - 600 marks (Science stream)
  • Disha - 600 marks (Commerce stream)
  • Adithi A Bapu - 600 marks (Commerce stream)

Rank 2

  • Archana (Vijayanagar) - 598 marks (Arts Stream)
  • Sangeeta - 598 marks (Arts Stream)
  • Shamanyu S. Shetty - 598 marks (Arts Stream)
  • Nandan Nayak - 598 marks (Arts Stream)

Rank 3

  • Vaishnavi (Udupi) - 597 marks (Arts Stream)
  • Arnavi - 597 marks (Arts Stream)

The board has also announced the schedule for the II PUC Exam 2, to be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026, allowing students to improve their scores.

Students are advised to check their results only through official platforms and download their marksheets for future academic use.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
09:57 AM
Karnataka schools Karnataka II PUC Examination toppers merit list Result
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