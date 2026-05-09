Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College to Host Techlavya Ignite 2026

Summary Over the years, the fest has grown into a vibrant platform that brings together innovation, creativity, and technical excellence, offering students an opportunity to step beyond theoretical learning and engage with practical applications With participation expected from more than 30 colleges, Techlavya Ignite 2026 will serve as a melting pot of ideas, talent, and healthy competition

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College, Purulia, is all set to host the fourth edition of its annual technical fest, Techlavya Ignite 2026, from May 11 to May 15. Over the years, the fest has grown into a vibrant platform that brings together innovation, creativity, and technical excellence, offering students an opportunity to step beyond theoretical learning and engage with practical applications.

The central objective of Techlavya Ignite 2026 is to inspire students to showcase their skills, ideas, and knowledge in real-world scenarios. It encourages participants to think critically, solve problems, and innovate—qualities that are essential in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. At the same time, the fest fosters leadership, teamwork, and collaboration, helping students build competencies that extend far beyond the classroom.

This year’s edition promises an exciting lineup of events designed to cater to a wide range of interests. Competitions such as Hackathon, Codethon, Circuit Design, Tech Quiz, Typing Test, Robo Rush, Project Exhibition, E-Sports, and AutoCAD Competition aim to challenge participants and push the boundaries of their creativity and technical abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A defining aspect of Techlavya Ignite is its student-driven organization. The fest is meticulously planned and executed by students, under the guidance of faculty members. Multiple committees work in coordination to ensure the smooth functioning of events, reflecting strong teamwork and management skills within the institution.

With participation expected from more than 30 colleges, Techlavya Ignite 2026 will serve as a melting pot of ideas, talent, and healthy competition. It will provide a platform for students from diverse backgrounds to interact, exchange knowledge, and learn from one another.

As anticipation builds, Techlavya Ignite 2026 promises to be a grand celebration of technology and innovation—one that empowers students and contributes to their personal and professional growth.