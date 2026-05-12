Vivekananda Mission School Excels in ICSE, ISC 2026; Students Deliver Outstanding Results

Summary Vivekananda Mission School has once again reaffirmed its reputation for academic excellence with an exceptional performance in the ICSE and ISC Board Examinations 2026. Students of the institution delivered remarkable results across Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Eco Science streams, bringing laurels to the school at both national and state levels.

Vivekananda Mission School (VMS), Joka, has once again reaffirmed its reputation for academic excellence with an exceptional performance in the ICSE and ISC Board Examinations 2026. Students of the institution delivered remarkable results across Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Eco Science streams, bringing laurels to the school at both national and state levels.

The highlight of the school’s achievement came in the ISC Examination, where Sujato Paul from the Science stream secured a perfect score of 100 per cent, earning the prestigious All India Rank 1. Closely following him was fellow Science stream student Souriddha Mandal, who scored an outstanding 99.75 per cent to secure All India Rank 2.

(L-R): Sujato Pal with 100% and Souriddha Mandal with 99.75% VMS Joka

Further strengthening the school’s stellar performance, Ritankar Bhunia and Ankit Ganguly achieved 99.25 per cent each. Significantly, these students also excelled in JEE Mains 2026, reflecting their academic versatility and strong competitive capabilities.

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The Humanities and Commerce streams also recorded impressive achievements. Subhangi Bhattacharya scored 99.25 per cent in Humanities, while Tathagata Sanyal secured 98.25 per cent in Commerce. In Eco Science, Mrittika Kar obtained an impressive 96.25 per cent.

The overall ISC results reflected consistent academic excellence across the batch. Out of 192 ISC students, 54 scored 95 per cent and above, while another 56 students secured marks between 90 and 95 per cent, showcasing the institution’s strong academic foundation and disciplined learning environment.

The school’s remarkable success extended to the ICSE Class X examinations as well. Arka Halder emerged as the school topper with 99 per cent marks. Shreeya Nag, Arunabha Saha, and Rudranil Saha jointly secured the second position with 98.8 per cent each, while Sounak Dalapati achieved 98.6 per cent.

The ICSE batch also recorded impressive overall statistics, with 100 out of 304 students scoring 95 per cent and above, while 82 students secured marks between 90 and 95 per cent.

Expressing pride in the achievements, Rector Arnab Chandra credited the institution’s continued success to the collective dedication of students, teachers, parents, and support staff. Principal Ananya Dutta congratulated the achievers and remarked that the outstanding results were a reflection of disciplined effort, consistent mentorship, and the school’s nurturing academic environment.

With another year of exceptional board results, Vivekananda Mission School, Joka has further strengthened its standing as one of the leading centres of academic excellence and holistic education in the region, continuing its legacy of nurturing bright minds and future achievers.