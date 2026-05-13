FAIMA Moves SC Seeking Dissolution of NTA After NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Row; Re-Exam Updates Here

Summary In its petition, the doctors’ body urged the apex court to direct the Union government to establish a new examination authority that is transparent, technologically advanced and capable of conducting national-level medical entrance examinations without recurring irregularities The petition has also sought judicial supervision over the re-conduct of NEET UG 2026 and demanded the constitution of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court of India seeking the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 amid the ongoing paper leak controversy.

In its petition, the doctors’ body urged the apex court to direct the Union government to establish a new examination authority that is transparent, technologically advanced and capable of conducting national-level medical entrance examinations without recurring irregularities.

The plea comes a day after NEET UG 2026 — India’s largest medical entrance examination — was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. The examination, held on May 3 for over 22 lakh aspirants, came under scrutiny after reports surfaced that question papers or “guess papers” containing several matching questions had allegedly circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram before the commencement of the test.

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The controversy has sparked nationwide protests, political criticism and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Describing the issue as a “systemic failure” rather than an isolated incident, FAIMA argued that repeated controversies surrounding NEET have severely damaged the credibility of India’s examination system and caused significant distress to students and their families.

Speaking on the matter, Rohan Krishnan said, “We appeal to the central government to abolish NTA and make a new body which is capable and transparent.”

The petition has also sought judicial supervision over the re-conduct of NEET UG 2026 and demanded the constitution of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. According to the plea, the committee should include cybersecurity and forensic experts to oversee the conduct of the fresh examination.

In addition, FAIMA has recommended major reforms in the examination process, including the adoption of Computer-Based Testing (CBT), digital locking of question papers and stronger technological safeguards to prevent future leaks and ensure transparency.