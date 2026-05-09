IIEST Shibpur Strengthens Global Industry-Academia Collaboration with Indo-German Living Lab

Summary IIEST Shibpur successfully hosted the prestigious Indo-German Living Lab Initiative on May 7, 2026, marking a significant step towards strengthening AI-driven academia–industry collaboration between India and Germany. Held at the sprawling Shibpur campus, the international initiative brought together policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, MSME representatives, alumni, and global delegates.

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur successfully hosted the prestigious Indo-German Living Lab Initiative on May 7, 2026, marking a significant step towards strengthening AI-driven academia–industry collaboration between India and Germany. Organised in collaboration with GIZ Germany, the landmark programme focused on building innovation ecosystems connecting Indian MSMEs, German SMEs, research institutions, and industrial stakeholders through emerging technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

Held at the sprawling Shibpur campus, the international initiative brought together policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, MSME representatives, alumni, and global delegates to discuss the growing role of AI in smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0 technologies, and sustainable industrial development. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, also actively collaborated in the initiative, alongside two National Institutes of Technology and IIEST Shibpur.

IIEST Shibpur

The programme, organised by the Industry-Institute Partnership Cell (IIPC), emerged as an important platform for encouraging technological cooperation and industry-oriented research between the two countries. Discussions throughout the event highlighted how AI-enabled industrial ecosystems can transform manufacturing processes, improve sustainability, and foster globally competitive industries.

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Welcoming the delegates, Professor Konika Das Bhattacharya stressed the crucial role educational institutions must play in supporting MSMEs through innovation-led research, consultancy services, and AI-driven industrial solutions. She noted that stronger ties between academia and industry could significantly enhance India’s manufacturing ecosystem while creating future-ready technological manpower.

Addressing the gathering, Professor V M S R Murthy highlighted the importance of deepening Indo-German cooperation in research and industrial innovation. He observed that combining Germany’s advanced industrial expertise with India’s rapidly growing research and manufacturing capabilities could open new opportunities for entrepreneurship, technological advancement, and economic growth.

The distinguished delegation from GIZ Germany included Sabrina Garcia, Preyansi Mani, and Chani Raj. International participation also featured Dr. Alireza and Nitij Singh.

The GIZ delegates underlined the importance of integrating students and researchers into real-world industrial problem-solving environments, especially those linked to challenges faced by MSMEs. The initiative aims to promote experiential learning, entrepreneurship, and industry-oriented innovation among engineering students and young researchers while helping develop future-ready talent.

As part of the proposed collaboration roadmap, two faculty members from IIEST Shibpur are expected to visit Germany to gain firsthand exposure to German SMEs, industrial automation systems, innovation ecosystems, and applied research practices. The Indo-German Living Lab Initiative is expected to formally begin in early 2027 following bilateral visits, formal Memoranda of Understanding, and institutional agreements among participating stakeholders.

Several industry experts and government representatives also addressed the gathering. Shaswata Mukherjee highlighted the entrepreneurial potential of Eastern India’s MSME sector, while M K Anjanaiah spoke about government initiatives aimed at strengthening MSME quality standards and industrial growth. Corporate leader and alumnus Gautam Ray also emphasised the benefits of stronger industry-academia partnerships for MSMEs in West Bengal.

A key attraction of the programme was the international delegates’ visit to several advanced research and innovation facilities at IIEST Shibpur. These included the Solar PV Hub, Healthcare Laboratory, SOMR Facility, VLSI Laboratory, and the Wind Tunnel & Drones Laboratory under the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mechanics. The visits showcased the institute’s growing capabilities in advanced technological research and innovation.

The event concluded with an extensive open discussion involving institute leadership and international delegates, laying the groundwork for future collaborations in research, industrial innovation, AI applications, and sustainable development.

The Indo-German Living Lab Initiative ultimately reinforced the shared commitment of India and Germany towards building technology-driven innovation ecosystems powered by research excellence, industrial cooperation, and inclusive economic growth.