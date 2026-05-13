Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out; KVS Records Highest 98.55% Pass Rate, Region Wise Breakdown Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
14:27 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results through the official website, CBSE Results Portal
Among all regions, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results through the official website, CBSE Results Portal.

According to the board, a total of 18,57,517 students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. CBSE has advised students to collect their original marksheets and passing certificates from their respective schools.

The board also informed that post-result declaration facilities, including verification and related services, will commence from May 18, 2026.

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Overall Pass Percentage Declines

CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent this year, marking a decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to the previous year. This year, overall Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of 91.97%.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the Class 12 board examinations by a margin of 6.73 percentage points.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Gender Wise Pass Pc

  • Girls: 88.86%
  • Boys: 82.13%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Region Wise Performance

Among all regions, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 per cent. It was followed by Chennai with 93.84 per cent and Bengaluru with 93.19 per cent.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Institution Wise Pass Percentage

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recorded the highest institutional pass percentage at 98.55 per cent, continuing its strong performance in the CBSE board examinations. Next JNV recorded second highest pass percentage at 98.47 per cent.

Students can check their results by visiting the official portal and entering their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
14:45 PM
Central Board of Secondary Examinations CBSE 2026 Class 12
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