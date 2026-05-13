BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2026; Download Link Here

Summary Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination can now download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website, BPSSC Official Website As per the official schedule, the Bihar Police SI Mains Examination will be conducted on May 27, 2026, at various examination centres across the state

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Mains Examination 2026. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination can now download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website, BPSSC Official Website.

As per the official schedule, the Bihar Police SI Mains Examination will be conducted on May 27, 2026, at various examination centres across the state. Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam venue.

The hall ticket includes important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, examination date, and important instructions related to the test.

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The commission has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy or error, candidates should immediately contact the commission for necessary corrections.

The Bihar Police SI recruitment examination is being conducted to fill Sub-Inspector posts in the Home (Police) Department, Government of Bihar. Only candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the mains examination.

The examination will be conducted under strict guidelines at designated centres across Bihar.

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their hall tickets:

Visit the BPSSC Official Website On the homepage, click on the link titled “Download Admit Card of Mains Written Examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector” Click on “Download 05/2025 Mains Written Exam Admit Card” Enter the registration number and password Click on the submit button The admit card will appear on the screen Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.