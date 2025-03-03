St Xavier’s College Kolkata Hosts ‘Khel 8’: A Thrilling Inter-NCC Sports Competition

Summary The SXCNCC unit of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host the much anticipated eighth edition of Khel – its flagship inter-NCC sports event. With the electrifying theme ‘Let the Battles Begin!’, Khel 8 is poised to bring together cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings in a thrilling display of skill, endurance, and camaraderie.

The SXCNCC unit of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to host the much anticipated eighth edition of Khel – its flagship inter-NCC sports event. With the electrifying theme ‘Let the Battles Begin!’, Khel 8 is poised to bring together cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings in a thrilling display of skill, endurance, and camaraderie.

Building on the success of Khel 7 – where St Xavier’s College dominated the competition by securing victories in multiple disciplines including badminton, shot put, tug-of-war, throwball, kho-kho, cricket, and basketball – this year’s edition promises even fiercer contests. More than 20 teams from various institutions will battle it out across 14+ sporting events, raising the bar for competition and teamwork.

The action-packed two-day extravaganza will kick off with Day 1 dedicated to preliminary rounds, setting the stage for high-stakes finals on Day 2. The event will conclude with a grand closing ceremony featuring the unveiling of the second edition of The Red Hackle magazine, marking another milestone for the SXCNCC unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the prestige of the occasion, Group Commander Commodore Ceaser Basu, Group Kolkata ‘C’, will grace the closing ceremony, lending his presence to this celebration of sportsmanship and resilience.

With the countdown to Khel 8 underway, cadets are gearing up to showcase their athletic prowess, competitive spirit, and unyielding determination. As they prepare to push their limits in pursuit of glory, one thing is certain – Khel 8 will be an unforgettable spectacle of sports, strategy, and strength!

Let the battles begin!