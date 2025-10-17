NSHM Media School

Experiential journalism is shaping the next generation of journalists in the digital era

ABP Digital Brand Studio
ABP Digital Brand Studio
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
17:39 PM
NSHM Media School

NSHM Media School

In today’s fast-paced world, journalism is no longer confined to newsrooms or the printed page. Information moves at the speed of a click, and audiences expect stories that are immediate, engaging, and multi-dimensional.

According to Debangana Chakrabarti, Assistant Professor of NSHM Media School, Journalism is no longer confined to the printed page or the evening bulletin. The entire landscape of news reporting has been reshaped by digital innovation, where the line between mainstream and new media continues to blur. Newspapers, television, and radio may still form the backbone of traditional journalism, but web portals, social media, and podcasts have transformed how stories are told and how quickly they reach their audience. In today’s world, journalism operates on dual tracks. On one side, there is legacy media which is deeply rooted in institutional credibility and structured formats. On the other, a vibrant ecosystem of online platforms, live updates, citizen journalism, and mobile reporting offers a real-time, interactive model of communication. This duality demands a new kind of journalist, someone flexible, tech-savvy, and ethically grounded.

Modern journalism no longer revolves around simply reporting news, it is about creating narratives that resonate across platforms, whether on a broadsheet, a smartphone screen, or an audio stream.

“Journalistic training today includes not just writing and reporting, but also production, design, layout, and digital publishing. From print newspapers to e-magazines and online tabloids, content is shaped to meet evolving audience preferences. At NSHM Media School, we don’t just teach journalism — we train storytellers who can navigate the speed of a tweet and the depth of a documentary, preparing them equally for the newsroom and the newsfeed,” says Prof. (Dr.) Mahul Brahma, FCES, Visiting Research Fellow at Bath Spa School, UK, and former Editor-in-Chief.

One of the defining characteristics of journalism education today is experiential learning, and at NSHM Media School, learning doesn’t stay confined to the classroom. Fieldwork becomes a medium for immersive storytelling. Through scripting and anchoring radio shows, podcasting during festivals, or covering live events, students gain hands-on exposure that builds both confidence and competence. Field assignments have taken NSHM Media School students to places like the Sundarbans and Santiniketan, where they have created short films, documentaries, and live reports using everyday devices such as smartphones and drones. These projects serve as training grounds for mobile journalism (MoJo), reflecting the styles used by emerging digital platforms like Mojo Story and The Quint.

Contemporary journalism goes beyond newsrooms. The field now intersects with mass communication, public relations, advertising, digital marketing, and film production. Journalists today are trained not just in field reporting or anchoring, but also in media editing, photography, videography, and data journalism. These are not just added skills, they are essential to thriving in a competitive media landscape.

The technological frontier continues to expand. Tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) are redefining how stories are told. AI has significantly reduced human effort, creating automated content, enhancing user experiences, and offering predictive insights. Yet, amidst this automation, the human touch, empathy, ethics, creativity—remains irreplaceable.

In the age of digital acceleration, critical thinking and ethical practice are paramount. Media professionals are not just expected to follow trends, but to shape them. In doing so, they not only inform, but inspire, connect, and transform society.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Media School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
17:40 PM
NSHM Media School Contemporary journalism Journalism course
Similar stories
Media Studies opens doors to diverse career opportunities
NSHM Media School

Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

IIFT

CHRO Roundtable 2025 at IIFT Kolkata Explores HR’s Role in an AI-Driven Future

IIT Hyderabad

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU to Boost Research in Food Tech and Digital Innova. . .

Therapy

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Holds Art Therapy Session with Dr. Gauri Kumra

Read Next
Media Studies opens doors to diverse career opportunities
NSHM Media School

Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

UP NEET

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Kn. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality