Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Deadline Extended! Know Last Date To Challenge Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
15:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates now have until October 21, 2025 (11:00 AM) to submit their representations, as opposed to the earlier deadline of October 19, 2025 (9:00 PM)
SSC has clearly stated that representations submitted after the extended deadline or via any mode other than the official portal will not be accepted

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025. Candidates now have until October 21, 2025 (11:00 AM) to submit their representations, as opposed to the earlier deadline of October 19, 2025 (9:00 PM). The official notification is available on the SSC’s new portal at ssc.gov.in.

In its notice, SSC stated, "It has been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 16.10.2025 remain the same."

The SSC CGL Tier I Examination 2025 was held in multiple shifts from September 12 to September 26, and an additional session was conducted on October 14, 2025, across various centres nationwide. The provisional answer key was officially released on October 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter your credentials
  3. View and download your answer key
  4. Select the question(s) you wish to challenge
  5. Pay the ₹50/- fee per question/answer challenged
  6. Upload valid supporting documents
  7. Submit the objection and download the confirmation copy
  8. Keep a hard copy for future reference

SSC has clearly stated that representations submitted after the extended deadline or via any mode other than the official portal will not be accepted.

This objection process is crucial for candidates aiming to ensure accurate evaluation and scoring. Once all objections are reviewed, SSC will release the final answer key and proceed with the result declaration for Tier I.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
15:58 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
CBSE

CTET 2025: When Will the Notification Be Released? Check Key Updates Inside

State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Declare SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Shortly; Over 500 Vacancies t. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Revises Scholarship Exam Structure; New Pattern to Begin from 2025-26 Aca. . .

MCC

NMC Approves 49,907 Seats For NEET PG 2025, Over 2 Lakh Candidates Compete for Limite. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Gears Up for E-Summit 2025 with The Telegraph online as Media Par. . .

CBSE

CTET 2025: When Will the Notification Be Released? Check Key Updates Inside

State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Declare SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Shortly; Over 500 Vacancies t. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Revises Scholarship Exam Structure; New Pattern to Begin from 2025-26 Aca. . .

MCC

NMC Approves 49,907 Seats For NEET PG 2025, Over 2 Lakh Candidates Compete for Limite. . .

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Invites Applications For 2,623 Apprentice Pos. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality