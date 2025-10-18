SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Deadline Extended! Know Last Date To Challenge Here

Summary Candidates now have until October 21, 2025 (11:00 AM) to submit their representations, as opposed to the earlier deadline of October 19, 2025 (9:00 PM) SSC has clearly stated that representations submitted after the extended deadline or via any mode other than the official portal will not be accepted

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025. Candidates now have until October 21, 2025 (11:00 AM) to submit their representations, as opposed to the earlier deadline of October 19, 2025 (9:00 PM). The official notification is available on the SSC’s new portal at ssc.gov.in.

In its notice, SSC stated, "It has been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 16.10.2025 remain the same."

The SSC CGL Tier I Examination 2025 was held in multiple shifts from September 12 to September 26, and an additional session was conducted on October 14, 2025, across various centres nationwide. The provisional answer key was officially released on October 16, 2025.

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Click on the login link and enter your credentials View and download your answer key Select the question(s) you wish to challenge Pay the ₹50/- fee per question/answer challenged Upload valid supporting documents Submit the objection and download the confirmation copy Keep a hard copy for future reference

SSC has clearly stated that representations submitted after the extended deadline or via any mode other than the official portal will not be accepted.

This objection process is crucial for candidates aiming to ensure accurate evaluation and scoring. Once all objections are reviewed, SSC will release the final answer key and proceed with the result declaration for Tier I.