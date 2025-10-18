CTET 2025: When Will the Notification Be Released? Check Key Updates Inside

Summary Aspiring candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in, where the notification will be published once released Once the application window opens, candidates will be able to fill and submit their forms online through the official portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025. Aspiring candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in, where the notification will be published once released.

The CTET 2025 notification will include comprehensive details such as important dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application fee, syllabus, and other essential guidelines. Along with the release of the notification, the online registration process for the exam will also begin.

Once the application window opens, candidates will be able to fill and submit their forms online through the official portal. Following the closure of the registration period, CBSE will provide a form correction window to allow applicants to make necessary changes or corrections in their submitted applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequent stages will include the release of exam city intimation slips, followed by the issuance of CTET admit cards, and finally, the conduct of the examination. Specific dates and timelines for these events will be outlined in the official notification.

The CTET exam is conducted twice a year and is a mandatory eligibility test for candidates aspiring to teach in central government schools, including KVS, NVS, and other affiliated institutions. It is also accepted by many state governments and private institutions.

Candidates are encouraged to prepare their documents and stay updated via the official website to ensure they don’t miss any key announcements related to CTET 2025.