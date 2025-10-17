Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

Are you fascinated by the power of stories, images, and communication in shaping society? Do you also enjoy analysing films or keeping up with the latest news trends? If so, Media Studies could be the perfect field for you.

Kankana Ghosh, Assistant Professor of NSHM Media School shares her insights on Media Studies.

What is ‘Media Studies’?

In today’s fast-paced digital work, the interdisciplinary academic field of Media Studies focuses on the history, content, and impact of various media such as print, television, radio, film, and digital platforms. Students in this field also explore how media is produced, consumed and distributed in society.

Diverse Career Opportunities

Here are some popular and emerging career opportunities for students pursuing Media Studies:

1. Journalism in Print, Audio-Visual, and Digital Media

With a background in Media Studies, students can pursue careers in print media such as newspapers and magazines, broadcast media like Radio and Television, and digital media. Potential roles include reporter, editor, news anchor, photojournalist, and multimedia journalist. This field requires strong writing and research skills, along with the ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines.

2. Public Relations (PR) and Corporate Communications

PR professionals help organisations manage their public image. They write press releases, organise events, and build relationships with the media and other stakeholders in the market. Students of Media Studies with strong communication and interpersonal skills often thrive in this dynamic field.

3. Advertising and Marketing

Pupils of Media Studies are well-suited for creative roles in advertising, content creation, and brand strategy. They learn how to craft messages that resonate with target audiences, making them valuable assets to advertising agencies and marketing departments across industries.

4. Media Research and Academia

Students with a passion for teaching and research can pursue academic careers as assistant professors in higher education institutions. Additionally, they can work as media analysts in think tanks and research organizations, studying media trends, audience behaviour, and the societal impact of media.

“Students have the opportunity to explore an academic career and collaborate internationally to build new frontiers in the world of media and communications research,” says Prof. (Dr.) Mahul Brahma FCES Dean, NSHM Media School and Visiting Research Fellow, Bath Business School, Bath Spa University, UK.

5. Film & Television Production and OTT

For those interested in the entertainment industry, Media Studies offer pathways into filmmaking, scriptwriting, production management, editing, and cinematography. This field blends creativity with technical expertise. With the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the media and entertainment industry is experiencing tremendous growth. In this era of digitalisation, career opportunities in content creation and editing for OTT platforms are rapidly expanding.

6. Digital Media

Digital media has transformed the media landscape. Roles such as content creator, social media manager, and podcast producer are increasingly in demand. Students of Media Studies develop the ability to create engaging content while understanding platform algorithms, audience engagement, and digital trends.

7. Indian Information Service (UPSC)

Students can also apply for pursuing their career in Indian Information Service (IIS). It offers career opportunities for media studies’ students, allowing them to apply their skills in various government media organisations.

With the emergence of AI (Artificial Intelligence), AR (Augmented Reality), and VR (Virtual Reality), the media landscape continues to evolve rapidly. A degree in Media Studies offers solid basis for coping with these developments considering the analysis, strategy making and showcasing creativity.

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to dive into the media universe to create an exciting and impactful career.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Media School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.