State Bank of India to Declare SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Shortly; Over 500 Vacancies to be Filled

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
15:13 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results once released on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in
Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview and Group Exercises, which form the final stage of the selection process

The State Bank of India (SBI) has not yet announced the results of the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results once released on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Mains 2025 examination was conducted on September 13, 2025, in online mode. The exam comprised two parts — an objective test worth 200 marks and a descriptive test carrying 50 marks. The objective section had a duration of 3 hours, while candidates were given 30 minutes to complete the descriptive portion.

To qualify, candidates must score the minimum cut-off marks in each section of the test — which includes Test I, II, III, IV, and the Descriptive paper. Final cut-offs, including sectional and overall thresholds, will depend on the number of vacancies and overall performance trends.

This recruitment drive by SBI aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies, which includes 500 regular and 41 backlog vacancies across its branches.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘SBI PO Mains Result 2025’ link.
  3. A new login page will open.
  4. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password/date of birth).
  5. Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.
  6. Download and print a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview and Group Exercises, which form the final stage of the selection process.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for updates on the result release and subsequent recruitment stages.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
State Bank of India SBI PO
