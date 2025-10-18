NMC Approves 49,907 Seats For NEET PG 2025, Over 2 Lakh Candidates Compete for Limited Admissions

Summary Additionally, a separate list released for the academic year 2025-26 includes 2,337 newly added PG seats, bringing the total to over 52,000 seats across the country Meanwhile, several candidates have approached the Supreme Court, alleging discrepancies in exam scores and calling for greater transparency in the evaluation and counselling process. Legal proceedings are currently underway

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 49,907 postgraduate (PG) medical seats for NEET PG 2025 counselling, according to the Gujarat Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC). Additionally, a separate list released for the academic year 2025-26 includes 2,337 newly added PG seats, bringing the total to over 52,000 seats across the country.

The seat matrix for NEET PG 2025 — covering both the All India Quota (AIQ) and state quotas — will be published on the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website at mcc.nic.in, as well as the respective state counselling portals. Gujarat, one of the first states to begin its NEET PG admission process, has already uploaded the NMC-approved seat matrix as of October 13, 2025.

This year, over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2025 examination, out of which 1,28,116 candidates qualified, according to official figures. Despite the increased number of seats compared to the pre-2014 period, the current availability means that only about two out of every five qualified candidates will be able to secure a PG medical seat this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier shared data showing a dramatic rise in PG medical seats — from 31,185 in 2014 to 74,306 in 2025. However, the latest official figures available for NEET PG 2025 counselling show a lower active count of 49,907 seats, with 2,337 new seats still in the integration process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened registration for NEET PG 2025 counselling from today. Candidates can register online at mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, several candidates have approached the Supreme Court, alleging discrepancies in exam scores and calling for greater transparency in the evaluation and counselling process. Legal proceedings are currently underway.

Adding to the changing landscape of admissions, the NEET PG 2025 cut-off marks have been reduced across all categories, allowing a wider pool of candidates to participate in the counselling process. The NMC has also clarified that medical colleges do not need fresh recognition for previously approved PG seats, further simplifying the process for institutions and students alike.

With competition intensifying and legal challenges ongoing, all eyes are now on the MCC’s upcoming counselling rounds and the final allocation of seats for thousands of aspiring postgraduate medical students across India.