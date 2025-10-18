SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025: Candidates Can Now Choose Exam City, Date, and Shift; Window Opens October 22

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates can now choose their exam city, date, and shift for the Tier 1 exam, which is scheduled to be held from November 12, 2025
This self-allotment initiative is seen as a candidate-friendly measure to reduce logistical stress and improve exam preparedness

In a move to enhance candidate convenience, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a self-slot selection facility for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) Tier 1 – 2025. Candidates can now choose their exam city, date, and shift for the Tier 1 exam, which is scheduled to be held from November 12, 2025.

According to the official notice, candidates can log in to the SSC portal between October 22 and October 28, 2025, to select a city from the three they initially opted for during the application process. They can also choose a preferred exam date and shift, subject to availability.

"Candidates can choose on any available date a specific shift at a city as per their choice. It is to be noted that for the candidates who have opted to take the examination in regional languages, the choices of dates and shifts may be limited,” the Commission stated in its official notification.

In case all slots in a candidate’s selected cities are fully booked, the system will provide a list of alternative cities. SSC has clarified that the final slot will be allotted on a best-effort basis, and there will be no guarantee of a specific city, date, or shift under such circumstances.

Once submitted, candidates will not be allowed to make any changes, so they are advised to make their selections carefully.

Candidates who fail to select their slot within the specified window will be considered unwilling to appear for the CHSL Tier 1 examination.

“In respect of those candidates, who do not exercise the option of date, city and shift during the prescribed window... it will be inferred by the Commission that such candidates do not intend to appear for the examination,” the notice stated.

This self-allotment initiative is seen as a candidate-friendly measure to reduce logistical stress and improve exam preparedness. However, limited choices for regional language test-takers may apply due to logistical constraints.

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in and act within the given timeline to ensure they secure their preferred slot for the exam.

SSC 2025 SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission SSC job aspirants
