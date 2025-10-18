Maharashtra Revises Scholarship Exam Structure; New Pattern to Begin from 2025-26 Academic Year

Summary Beginning with the 2025-26 academic year, the pre-upper primary and pre-secondary scholarship exams will now be conducted for Classes 4 and 7, replacing the existing format for Classes 5 and 8 The maximum age limit has been fixed at 10 years for Class 4 and 13 years for Class 7, as of June 1 of the examination year

In a significant move aimed at improving student participation and academic outcomes, the Maharashtra government has approved major changes to the structure of its state scholarship examinations. Beginning with the 2025-26 academic year, the pre-upper primary and pre-secondary scholarship exams will now be conducted for Classes 4 and 7, replacing the existing format for Classes 5 and 8.

As per the official release, the state will conduct the final Class 5 and Class 8 exams in February 2026 as part of a transitional phase. The newly restructured Class 4 and Class 7 exams will follow in April or May 2026. From the 2026-27 academic year onwards, these revised exams will become the regular format for state scholarship assessments.

The decision comes in light of falling participation rates since the exams were shifted to Classes 5 and 8 in 2015. The government hopes that reverting to the earlier format will increase accessibility and encourage greater academic engagement among younger students.

Alongside the structural overhaul, the government has revised the annual scholarship amounts. Class 4 students will now receive ₹5,000 per year, while Class 7 students will receive ₹7,500 per year. A total of 16,693 scholarships will be awarded at the primary level, and 16,588 at the upper-primary level.

Introduced in 1954-55, the Maharashtra state scholarship scheme was designed to promote educational opportunities for meritorious and economically disadvantaged students across rural and urban areas. The revised structure reaffirms this objective, with eligibility now extended to students from government, aided, unaided, permanently unaided, and self-financed schools. Students studying under CBSE, ICSE, and other recognised boards can also apply, subject to certain conditions.

The maximum age limit has been fixed at 10 years for Class 4 and 13 years for Class 7, as of June 1 of the examination year. The examination fee will be ₹200 for general category students, and ₹125 for those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Denotified Tribes, and disabled categories. Additionally, each participating school must pay an annual registration fee of ₹200 to the Examination Council.

The government also clarified that the primary scholarship exam will continue to be held jointly with the entrance tests for government, tribal, and denotified/nomadic tribe Vidyaniketans. Each scholarship will be awarded for a duration of three years.

The revised structure reflects the state’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and encouraging academic environment, especially for students from marginalised communities and rural backgrounds.