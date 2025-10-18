Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Revises Scholarship Exam Structure; New Pattern to Begin from 2025-26 Academic Year

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Oct 2025
15:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Beginning with the 2025-26 academic year, the pre-upper primary and pre-secondary scholarship exams will now be conducted for Classes 4 and 7, replacing the existing format for Classes 5 and 8
The maximum age limit has been fixed at 10 years for Class 4 and 13 years for Class 7, as of June 1 of the examination year

In a significant move aimed at improving student participation and academic outcomes, the Maharashtra government has approved major changes to the structure of its state scholarship examinations. Beginning with the 2025-26 academic year, the pre-upper primary and pre-secondary scholarship exams will now be conducted for Classes 4 and 7, replacing the existing format for Classes 5 and 8.

As per the official release, the state will conduct the final Class 5 and Class 8 exams in February 2026 as part of a transitional phase. The newly restructured Class 4 and Class 7 exams will follow in April or May 2026. From the 2026-27 academic year onwards, these revised exams will become the regular format for state scholarship assessments.

The decision comes in light of falling participation rates since the exams were shifted to Classes 5 and 8 in 2015. The government hopes that reverting to the earlier format will increase accessibility and encourage greater academic engagement among younger students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the structural overhaul, the government has revised the annual scholarship amounts. Class 4 students will now receive ₹5,000 per year, while Class 7 students will receive ₹7,500 per year. A total of 16,693 scholarships will be awarded at the primary level, and 16,588 at the upper-primary level.

Introduced in 1954-55, the Maharashtra state scholarship scheme was designed to promote educational opportunities for meritorious and economically disadvantaged students across rural and urban areas. The revised structure reaffirms this objective, with eligibility now extended to students from government, aided, unaided, permanently unaided, and self-financed schools. Students studying under CBSE, ICSE, and other recognised boards can also apply, subject to certain conditions.

The maximum age limit has been fixed at 10 years for Class 4 and 13 years for Class 7, as of June 1 of the examination year. The examination fee will be ₹200 for general category students, and ₹125 for those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Denotified Tribes, and disabled categories. Additionally, each participating school must pay an annual registration fee of ₹200 to the Examination Council.

The government also clarified that the primary scholarship exam will continue to be held jointly with the entrance tests for government, tribal, and denotified/nomadic tribe Vidyaniketans. Each scholarship will be awarded for a duration of three years.

The revised structure reflects the state’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and encouraging academic environment, especially for students from marginalised communities and rural backgrounds.

Last updated on 18 Oct 2025
15:08 PM
Maharashtra government scholarship
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Deadline Extended! Know Last Date To Challen. . .

CBSE

CTET 2025: When Will the Notification Be Released? Check Key Updates Inside

State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Declare SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Shortly; Over 500 Vacancies t. . .

MCC

NMC Approves 49,907 Seats For NEET PG 2025, Over 2 Lakh Candidates Compete for Limite. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Deadline Extended! Know Last Date To Challen. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Gears Up for E-Summit 2025 with The Telegraph online as Media Par. . .

CBSE

CTET 2025: When Will the Notification Be Released? Check Key Updates Inside

State Bank of India

State Bank of India to Declare SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Shortly; Over 500 Vacancies t. . .

MCC

NMC Approves 49,907 Seats For NEET PG 2025, Over 2 Lakh Candidates Compete for Limite. . .

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Invites Applications For 2,623 Apprentice Pos. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality