PERIZIA 2025: IPGMER & SSKM's Premier Medical Conclave Set to Inspire Kolkata

Posted on 23 Aug 2025
IPGMER & SSKM Hospital

Kolkata, long celebrated as a hub of intellectual and cultural brilliance, is preparing to host one of its most prestigious academic gatherings—PERIZIA: The Annual Academic Conclave—organised by the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) and SSKM Hospital. Scheduled from August 26 to 29, this four-day event promises to bring together the brightest minds in medicine through a blend of scientific rigor, innovation, and collaboration.

Since its inception in 2019, PERIZIA has grown into a cornerstone of academic exchange in the medical fraternity, drawing students, faculty, and experts from across India. The conclave will feature a robust line-up of scientific presentations, hands-on workshops, competitions, and panel discussions across multiple venues within the hospital premises, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing and research-driven exploration.

A major highlight this year is the participation of eminent guest speakers, including Dr. Balram Bhargava, Chief of the Cardiothoracic Centre at AIIMS and former Director General of ICMR; Dr. Sakshi Arora Hans, renowned gynecologist and author; and Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon, innovator, and entrepreneur. Their presence bridges the gap between academic medicine and real-world practice, inspiring delegates to embrace innovation while retaining clinical excellence.

The conclave is guided by the vision of Professor Dr. Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director of IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, whose leadership continues to steer the institution toward medical excellence. Convened by Dr. Tanmay Datta, Dr. Koushik Bhattacharjee, and Dr. Rajat Choudhuri, PERIZIA reflects the spirit of teamwork and mentorship that lies at the heart of medical education.

For aspiring doctors, PERIZIA offers more than just academic enrichment—it is a gateway to networking, career growth, and inspiration from some of the most influential voices in healthcare. For the institution, it reinforces its pioneering role in shaping future leaders of medicine.

As the city gears up for this academic spectacle, PERIZIA continues to embody Kolkata’s enduring legacy of knowledge, innovation, and excellence in the service of humanity.

