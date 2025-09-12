CRUX 2025: Pre-Event Kicks Off with Powerful Flashmob on Mental Health at Victoria Memorial

Summary Kolkata witnessed a striking blend of art and awareness as the students of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital staged a powerful flashmob at the Victoria Memorial forecourt to mark the pre-event celebrations of CRUX 2025, the institute’s annual socio-cultural festival. Timed to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, the performance titled “Dancing with Demons” set the tone for a festival that promises to be both meaningful and memorable.

Kolkata witnessed a striking blend of art and awareness as the students of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital staged a powerful flashmob at the Victoria Memorial forecourt to mark the pre-event celebrations of CRUX 2025, the institute’s annual socio-cultural festival. Timed to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, the performance titled “Dancing with Demons” set the tone for a festival that promises to be both meaningful and memorable.

The flashmob used the universal language of dance and street theatre to portray mental health struggles that often remain unseen.

The flashmob used the universal language of dance and street theatre to portray mental health struggles that often remain unseen. With sequences choreographed to reflect depression, anxiety, PTSD, body dysmorphia, OCD, and schizophrenia, the performers carried the weight of invisible battles, delivering an emotional narrative that resonated deeply with the audience.

What made the performance unforgettable was its dual portrayal of despair and resilience. As the act unfolded, the symbolic “demons” of mental illness were gradually met with themes of hope, healing, and solidarity. The message was clear—mental health challenges are real and overwhelming, but no one needs to face them alone.

The performance left the gathered crowd spellbound, turning a bustling public space into a moment of silent reflection. Many audience members admitted to feeling deeply moved, as the expressive storytelling highlighted not just the struggles but also the possibility of overcoming them through compassion and collective support.

The performance left the gathered crowd spellbound, turning a bustling public space into a moment of silent reflection.

Beyond its artistic brilliance, the flashmob served as a call to action for awareness and early intervention. By staging it in one of Kolkata’s most iconic cultural spaces, the students ensured that the conversation around mental health reached diverse audiences, cutting across barriers of age and background.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the performance concluded with a symbolic unveiling of the official CRUX 2025 T-shirts by the dignitaries of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital. This moment not only tied the event to the festival’s larger celebrations but also amplified anticipation for the days ahead.

CRUX, known for its vibrant mix of cultural programmes, competitions, and artistic showcases, has grown into one of Kolkata’s most eagerly awaited college festivals. The flashmob reaffirmed that this year’s edition will continue to push boundaries—bringing together creativity, social awareness, and the spirit of community.

As CRUX 2025 approaches, the energy is palpable. The festival promises to blend entertainment with empowerment, reminding everyone that art has the power not just to entertain, but also to heal, connect, and inspire.