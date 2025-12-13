Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Recruitment Calendar 2026 Out: Check Schedule for ALP, NTPC, JE, Group D Exams

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Dec 2025
10:48 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a tentative recruitment calendar for 2026.
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official portals and notifications to stay updated on confirmed recruitment details for RRB exams.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a tentative recruitment calendar for 2026, providing candidates with a structured overview of when major recruitment notifications are expected to be issued.

As per the tentative plan, the 2026 recruitment cycle is expected to begin with the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) notification in February 2026. This will be followed by recruitment for Technician posts in March 2026. The Section Controller notification is likely to be issued in April 2026, marking the end of the first quarter of the recruitment calendar.

The calendar indicates that Paramedical category posts and Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment are tentatively scheduled for July 2026. One of the most awaited notifications, Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both undergraduate and graduate-level posts, is expected to be released in August 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment is likely to be announced in September 2026, while the Group D Level-1 recruitment, which attracts a large number of applicants nationwide, is tentatively planned for October 2026, placing it in the final quarter of the year.

The Railway Recruitment Board has clarified that these timelines are tentative and indicative in nature. The actual notification dates, detailed eligibility criteria, vacancy numbers, and examination schedules will be announced separately on the official RRB regional websites in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official portals and notifications to stay updated on confirmed recruitment details for RRB exams 2026.

Last updated on 13 Dec 2025
10:49 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam exam schedule Railway recruitment
Similar stories
WBSSC

WBSSC Interview List 2025 Out for Class 9–10 Teacher Recruitment 2025: Letter Downl. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Begins WB JECA 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply Till December 15

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registrations to Reopen on December 15; Revised Schedule Rele. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET SS 2025 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card on December 22

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBSSC

WBSSC Interview List 2025 Out for Class 9–10 Teacher Recruitment 2025: Letter Downl. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Begins WB JECA 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply Till December 15

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registrations to Reopen on December 15; Revised Schedule Rele. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET SS 2025 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card on December 22

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2: Choice Filling Extended Again Amid Seat Revision; Allotment Res. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Begins Registration for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment; Apply Till January 1, 2026

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality