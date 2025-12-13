WBSSC Interview List 2025 Out for Class 9–10 Teacher Recruitment 2025: Letter Download Link

WBSSC

Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the interview list for the recruitment of assistant teachers for Classes 9 and 10.
Earlier, the commission had declared the written examination results for Class 9 and 10 teacher recruitment on November 24.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the interview list for the recruitment of assistant teachers for Classes 9 and 10, covering 23,212 vacancies across government and government-aided schools in the state. The list published on the official WBSSC portal marks another crucial step in the ongoing teacher recruitment process under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025.

WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar clarified that the document verification process for Class 9 and 10 candidates will begin only after the completion of the interview process for Classes 11 and 12. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding verification schedules and further instructions.

Earlier, the commission had declared the written examination results for Class 9 and 10 teacher recruitment on November 24, allowing candidates to view their scores out of 60 marks through the WBSSC portal. With the publication of the interview list, shortlisted candidates can now proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can access the interview list by visiting the official WBSSC website and clicking on the link titled “Result, Intimation Letter for Verification and Intimation Letter for Interview.” They need to enter their roll number and name under the section “Verification Result under 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 Class Level-IX-X” to check their status.

The State Level Selection Test for assistant teacher posts for Classes 9–10 and 11–12 was conducted on September 4 and September 11, respectively. These examinations were held to fill a total of 35,726 teaching vacancies in state-run and aided schools across West Bengal.

The fresh recruitment process was initiated after the Supreme Court invalidated nearly 26,000 teacher and non-teaching appointments made through the 2016 SLST, declaring the entire selection process tainted. The apex court had directed the authorities to complete a new recruitment exercise by December 31, leading to the conduct of the SLST examinations in September.

According to WBSSC officials, most of the candidates found untainted in the 2016 SLST have been included in the current interview list, providing relief to eligible aspirants and reinforcing the commission’s commitment to a transparent and time-bound recruitment process.

Find the direct download link here.

