Inspiria Knowledge Campus Siliguri Gears Up for Inspiria AD'25 - A Cultural Extravaganza

Summary Inspiria AD'25, the region’s premier Art & Design Festival, is back and promises to be bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever. Scheduled from May 9 to May 10, 2025, at the Inspiria Knowledge Campus, Siliguri, this two-day creative extravaganza will celebrate the boundless talent and innovation of the region’s emerging artists, designers, and creators.

With a rich showcase of paintings, multimedia art, fashion design, and culinary creativity, the festival aims to spotlight untapped talent from North Bengal while providing a professional platform for students and local artists to shine. Ms Shweta Gupta, Founder of Inspiria Art Gallery, expressed, “Through the Inspiria Art Gallery and this festival, we’re building essential infrastructure to support local artists and designers, providing them with exhibition opportunities, professional development, and connections to wider audiences. Our aim is to establish North Bengal as a recognized creative hub in Eastern India.”

The event will feature a stunning exhibition of student masterpieces from the School of Design and Media, alongside live art demonstrations and interactive installations that promise to transform the campus into a lively, immersive art space. One of the festival’s biggest attractions is the North Bengal Design Hackathon — a thrilling 48-hour challenge where designers, developers, and creative thinkers will tackle real-world problems through innovative design thinking, competing for a ₹50,000 prize pool.

Adding to the excitement is the North Bengal Painters Association Exhibition, which will unite 30 of the region’s finest artists, along with an exclusive showcase by renowned painter Bipul Roy, celebrating the soul of North Bengal through his evocative artworks.

From hands-on creative workshops to live demonstrations, Inspiria AD'25 isn’t just an event — it’s where talent meets opportunity and where the artistic future of North Bengal is forged.