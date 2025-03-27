Inspiria AD’25 Set to Celebrate Creativity and Innovation in North Bengal!

Summary North Bengal is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of artistic brilliance as Inspiria AD’25 kicks off from May 9 to May 10, 2025, at the Inspiria Knowledge Campus. With a captivating lineup of workshops, showcases, and expert-led sessions, this dynamic festival will serve as a platform for aspiring artists, designers, and media enthusiasts to unleash their creativity and connect with industry leaders.

North Bengal is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of artistic brilliance as Inspiria AD’25 kicks off from May 9 to May 10, 2025, at the Inspiria Knowledge Campus. With a captivating lineup of workshops, showcases, and expert-led sessions, this dynamic festival will serve as a platform for aspiring artists, designers, and media enthusiasts to unleash their creativity and connect with industry leaders.

“Inspiria AD’25 is our promise to transform creative dreams into tangible realities,” said Atul Gupta, Managing Trustee at Inspiria Knowledge Campus. “We are committed to creating a launchpad for aspiring artists and designers, providing them with opportunities to showcase their work, connect with industry leaders, and bridge the gap between academic potential and professional excellence.”

A Grand Opening with Visionary Leaders

The festival will commence on May 9 with an inaugural session featuring Debashis Sen, a renowned urban development visionary and former Managing Director of Smart City New Town, who will share insights on Urban Art in Smart Cities. Following this, Srish Agrawal, the founder of A1 Future Technologies and a digital innovation leader, will discuss the impact of art, design, and AI on the creative landscape.

Interactive Workshops and Showcases

Participants can look forward to a diverse range of workshops, including:

Creative Thinking Session (May 6) led by Prof. Neeti Banga from NIFT Delhi.

Fashion Styling Workshop (May 7) offering hands-on experience in themed fashion curation.

Fragments of Perspectives (May 8) with Ichha Agarwal, focusing on sustainable storytelling through discarded materials.

Acrylic Fluid Art (May 8) with international artist Sunaina Kasera.

Sound & Art Healing Workshop (May 10) led by certified therapist Manpreet Kaur.

“This festival aims to create a warm, collaborative space where established and emerging artists can come together to share their creative journeys,” said Shweta Gupta, Founder of Inspiria Art Gallery.

Departmental Exhibits and Live Demonstrations

From digital art and fashion design to interior innovations, the event will feature immersive departmental showcases. Participants will witness creative excellence through:

Multimedia & Design: Cutting-edge digital illustrations and brand designs

Interior Design: Sustainability-focused architectural installations

Fashion Design: Live demonstrations of pattern-making and textile printing

Media Science: Documentary screenings and photo exhibitions

Inspire Creator Awards 2025

The much-anticipated Inspire Creator Awards will conclude the festival on May 10, celebrating North Bengal’s digital storytellers. The awards aim to honor exceptional talents in content creation, further promoting cultural expression and regional identity.

With Inspiria AD’25, creativity knows no bounds. Aspiring creators are invited to join this celebration of innovation, collaboration, and artistic growth.