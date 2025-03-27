Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria AD’25 Set to Celebrate Creativity and Innovation in North Bengal!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2025
12:19 PM

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
North Bengal is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of artistic brilliance as Inspiria AD’25 kicks off from May 9 to May 10, 2025, at the Inspiria Knowledge Campus.
With a captivating lineup of workshops, showcases, and expert-led sessions, this dynamic festival will serve as a platform for aspiring artists, designers, and media enthusiasts to unleash their creativity and connect with industry leaders.

North Bengal is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of artistic brilliance as Inspiria AD’25 kicks off from May 9 to May 10, 2025, at the Inspiria Knowledge Campus. With a captivating lineup of workshops, showcases, and expert-led sessions, this dynamic festival will serve as a platform for aspiring artists, designers, and media enthusiasts to unleash their creativity and connect with industry leaders.

Inspiria AD’25 is our promise to transform creative dreams into tangible realities,” said Atul Gupta, Managing Trustee at Inspiria Knowledge Campus. “We are committed to creating a launchpad for aspiring artists and designers, providing them with opportunities to showcase their work, connect with industry leaders, and bridge the gap between academic potential and professional excellence.”

A Grand Opening with Visionary Leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will commence on May 9 with an inaugural session featuring Debashis Sen, a renowned urban development visionary and former Managing Director of Smart City New Town, who will share insights on Urban Art in Smart Cities. Following this, Srish Agrawal, the founder of A1 Future Technologies and a digital innovation leader, will discuss the impact of art, design, and AI on the creative landscape.

Interactive Workshops and Showcases

Participants can look forward to a diverse range of workshops, including:

  • Creative Thinking Session (May 6) led by Prof. Neeti Banga from NIFT Delhi.
  • Fashion Styling Workshop (May 7) offering hands-on experience in themed fashion curation.
  • Fragments of Perspectives (May 8) with Ichha Agarwal, focusing on sustainable storytelling through discarded materials.
  • Acrylic Fluid Art (May 8) with international artist Sunaina Kasera.
  • Sound & Art Healing Workshop (May 10) led by certified therapist Manpreet Kaur.

This festival aims to create a warm, collaborative space where established and emerging artists can come together to share their creative journeys,” said Shweta Gupta, Founder of Inspiria Art Gallery.

Departmental Exhibits and Live Demonstrations

From digital art and fashion design to interior innovations, the event will feature immersive departmental showcases. Participants will witness creative excellence through:

  • Multimedia & Design: Cutting-edge digital illustrations and brand designs
  • Interior Design: Sustainability-focused architectural installations
  • Fashion Design: Live demonstrations of pattern-making and textile printing
  • Media Science: Documentary screenings and photo exhibitions

Inspire Creator Awards 2025

The much-anticipated Inspire Creator Awards will conclude the festival on May 10, celebrating North Bengal’s digital storytellers. The awards aim to honor exceptional talents in content creation, further promoting cultural expression and regional identity.

With Inspiria AD’25, creativity knows no bounds. Aspiring creators are invited to join this celebration of innovation, collaboration, and artistic growth.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2025
12:20 PM
Inspiria Knowledge Campus
Similar stories
St Xavier's College

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata Hosted Spectrum 2025- A blend of Intellect and Artistry

Kalyani Government Engineering College

KGEC Entrepreneurship Cell Fest Returns Tomorrow: Compete, Learn, and Win Big!

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

MSL 2025 Concludes with Electrifying Football Action: Mastermind Monks Reign Supreme!

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises Women’s Conclave 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Link and Result Upda. . .

Sri Sri Academy Sriathon
Sri Sri Academy

Show of fitness & finesse, a fight for better future

UPSC

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Interview Schedule Out - Candidates’ List & Admit Card Deta. . .

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Begins at JOAPS Portal - Steps and Schedule

Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS & Havaldar Final Answer Key 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in - Link and Qualifying Deta. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI to release Junior Associate Preliminary Exam, 2025 results soon on official websi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality