Inspiria Art & Design Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 500+ Exhibits and a Thrilling Design-o-Thon

Summary Siliguri witnessed an extraordinary celebration of creativity as the Inspiria Art and Design Festival 2025 concluded on May 10 after two vibrant days of innovation, artistry, and community spirit. Organised by the School of Design and Media at Inspiria Knowledge Campus, the event became a landmark gathering for creative minds across the region, drawing over 3,000 visitors and featuring more than 500 diverse exhibits from both budding talents and established artists.

Siliguri witnessed an extraordinary celebration of creativity as the Inspiria Art and Design Festival 2025 concluded on May 10 after two vibrant days of innovation, artistry, and community spirit. Organised by the School of Design and Media at Inspiria Knowledge Campus, the event became a landmark gathering for creative minds across the region, drawing over 3,000 visitors and featuring more than 500 diverse exhibits from both budding talents and established artists.

The festival was inaugurated by Chief Guest Debashish Sen, Senior IAS Officer and Urban Development Expert. Inspiria Knowledge Campus

The festival was inaugurated by Chief Guest Debashish Sen, Senior IAS Officer and Urban Development Expert, whose inspiring words highlighted the transformative power of urban art in shaping communities. “Urban Art has the potential for social cohesiveness and engagement,” he remarked, setting the tone for the celebration.

Adding to the opening day’s excitement was Special Guest of Honor Srish Agarwal, Founder of A1 Future Technologies and Partner at Seeders.in, who addressed the growing synergy between AI and creative industries. “AI is transformational and it will transform art and design too, but Human Intelligence will remain supreme,” Agarwal noted, underscoring the indispensable value of human creativity in the AI era.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival’s biggest highlight was the Design-o-Thon — an intense 24-hour UI/UX challenge that pushed participants to deliver innovative, real-world digital solutions under tight deadlines. The high-stakes contest, offering a prize pool of ₹50,000, saw Devanniya Ghosh claim the top prize of ₹25,000, followed by Rohit Gupta securing ₹15,000, and Hridam Roy winning ₹10,000.

With groundbreaking exhibits, immersive workshops, and an inspiring design contest, the event became a landmark gathering for creative minds across the region. Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Atul Gupta, Managing Trustee of Inspiria Knowledge Campus, expressed pride in the competition’s success: “Design-o-Thon represents our commitment to fostering practical innovation in design education. By challenging students to create functional UI/UX solutions within 24 hours, we’re preparing them for real-world pressures and opportunities.”

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Hritavash Saha added, “Design-a-thon—Inspiria Knowledge Campus’s first-ever 24-hour UI/UX challenge—was a rare and inspiring event that tested creativity and endurance.. I’m thrilled that all three top positions were secured by our Digital Marketing students.”

With groundbreaking exhibits, immersive workshops, and an inspiring design contest, Inspiria Art and Design Festival 2025 reaffirmed itself as North Bengal’s premier creative platform, leaving audiences eager for next year’s edition.