In Pictures| RCCIIT Hosts 3rd Edition of Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025

RCC Institute of Information Technology (RCCIIT), Kolkata, is one of the oldest and premier engineering colleges in West Bengal, run by a not-for-profit autonomous Society of Department of Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal. The institute presently holds the status of Autonomy under UGC and offers B.Tech and M.Tech in Electronics, IT and allied areas, MCA and BCA. The eligible B.Tech programs are accredited by NBA and the institute is accredited (B++) by NAAC and impart education & placement in IT & core sector around 25 Years. RCC Institute of Information Technology organized the 3rd edition of the prestigious event "Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 (SBH - 2025)" on 30th April, 2nd and 3rd May, 2025.

The SBH-2025 has been organized by the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) of RCCIIT in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) & SWC of RCCIIT. This State-level Hackathon competition has focused on providing SC. & Engineering students (SBH-Senior) and School students (SBH-Junior) to solve some of the common problems of society as well as problems faced by the Industry, thus inculcating a culture of product innovation and mindset of real-life problem-solving.

30th April, Inauguration event of the SBH Junior 2025

The event has received major financial support from the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), Govt. of India and the Dept. of IT & Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal. The event has also received financial & technical support from Entiovi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Syscentric Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The SBH-2025 is also technically supported by the other reputed industries and professional bodies including the WebSoft IOT, INTEL Corporation, IETE, IEEE-COMSOC, CSI, IEEE-EDS, IEEE-CIS, ACM Chapter, RSI Chapter and others. The event was also promoted by the media partner ABP Digital & FM Radio. The Times of India supported as a print partner and supplied all materials, participant’s goodies. Over 3500 student competitors belonging to 830 teams from the reputed Science & Engineering Colleges, Universities and Schools within and outside West Bengal registered to participate in the event.

Evaluation by the Jury Members in the School level event (SBH-Junior)

SBH-Junior was inaugurated and held on 30th April 2025. Mrs. Shatarupa Dasgupta, AI Lead, INTEL India inaugurated the event as a Chief guest by lighting the lamp. Other distinguished guests, Mr. Pranabesh Das, Chairman BoG, RCCIIT, Mrs. Jessica Gomes Surana, Principal, Birla High School-Mukundapur and Dr. Jyoti Sekhar Banerjee, Vice Chairman cum Chairman Elect, CSI Kolkata Chapter, were also present to grace the occasion. Prof. (Dr) Anirban Mukherjee, Principal In-charge of RCCIIT, welcomes all these distinguished guests & participants during the inauguration. In the school level event, the selected 83 teams participated from different schools of West Bengal, showcasing their innovative models and ideas.

The event continued for a whole day. 14 jury members were engaged in the evaluation and the results were declared at the end of the day. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy has won the 1st prize. South Point High School and Army Public School, Ballygunge are the 1st & 2nd runners up respectively. The award & medals for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd position winners and their certificates are handed over in the valedictory session in the presence of Mrs. Mohana Ghosh, Teacher & Co-Coordinator of Modern High School for Girls and Dr. Manas Kumar Pati, Ex-HM, Barisha Purba Para High School (H.S.). Distinction awards for the other 07 teams (4th to 10th position) are also given in the form of gift vouchers.

1st Prize Winning Team in the School level event (SBH-Junior) from Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

The SBH Senior was a 02-days event; it was inaugurated on 2nd May and was continuing for 2nd & 3rd May, 2025. On Day-1, Mr. Souvik Das, TCS - Regional Head - Academic Alliances (India-East) inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Mr. Das was invited as a Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests, Prof. Amlan Chakrabarti, Director, A. K. Choudhury School of IT, Calcutta University, Mr. Anirban Majumdar, PWC and Mr. Arup Chatterjee, Ex-Director, NIELET, Kolkata, were also present to grace the inaugural session. All the distinguished guests delivered their respective short inauguration speeches.

2nd May Inauguration event of SBH-Senior 2025

In the college level event selected 80 teams participated from different colleges of West Bengal. Each team contained 04 students including a mandatory girl student. All participants showcased their innovative ideas and real time model according to their choice of concern against 20 Themes and 46 Industry oriented & real-life Problem Statements like AI, IOT, Machine Learning, Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicle, Block-chain, Image Processing, Agriculture, safety & security, Biomedical, e-waste management, Quantum computing, Data security etc.

In SBH-senior event, 20 jury members were involved in the evaluation on 2nd & 3rd May. They were invited from the mainframe industries and the reputed research institutions like the TCS, Cognizant, Infosys Ltd., Accenture, PWC, Entiovi Technologies, Websoft IoT, INTEL Corporation, LTI Mindtree, Edifixio India, McNally Bharat Engg., DRDO, DreamzTech Solutions etc. Some of them belong to the level of HR, Director, CEO, Start-up Consultants and Angel Investors. The result of the grand final round was declared at the end of the Day-2 (3rd May).

Evaluation by the Jury Members in the college level event (SBH-Senior)

At the college level competition, Heritage Institute of Technology has been the 1st prize winner. The Techno International New Town and the RCC Institute of Information Technology are the 1st & 2nd runners up respectively. The award & medals for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd position winners and their certificates are handed over in the valedictory session in the presence of Mr. Sanjoy Chatterjee, Co-Founder & Director Entiovi Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Mr. Vivaswan Bhattacharya, a Telecom Veteran (Start-up Consultant and Angel Investor). Besides the above awards, the other 07 teams (4th to 10th position) are also awarded in the form of vouchers. Mr. Sanjoy Chatterjee has also handed over Internship offers to the 02 winning teams for the DATA PRIVACY CHALLENGE, a Side Quest of SBH-2025, which is sponsored by the Entiovi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.