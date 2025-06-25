WBCHSE

Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 & 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
10:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially revised the marks distribution for vocational subjects in Class 11 and 12.
As per the new directive, examinations will now carry 100 marks, equally divided between 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practicals.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially revised the marks distribution for vocational subjects in Class 11 and 12. As per the new directive, examinations will now carry 100 marks, equally divided between 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practicals.

WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidelines
WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidelines

The total marks for Higher Secondary Examination in Class XI (Semester I and Semester II) and Class XII (Semester III and Semester IV) for each of the Vocational subjects will be distributed in 50 theory marks (25 in each Semester r.e. Semester I, Semester II, Semester III and Semester IV) and 50 Practical marks which will be taken annually in a consolidated manner during Semester II in case of Class XI and Semester IV in case of Class XII,” the official notice informed.

Currently, 16 vocational subjects are offered under WBCHSE, including IT, Automobile, Retail, Security, Healthcare, Electronics, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Organized Retailing, Tourism & Hospitality, among others. Initially introduced in 2013 with just four subjects, vocational education has seen steady growth but has faced structural inconsistencies over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the semester-based 9(2) regulation, students are required to pass in core subjects like Bengali and English, along with three others. However, vocational subjects selected as electives were excluded from the 'Best of Five' aggregate calculation. This created confusion and dissatisfaction among students and teachers alike.

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps
AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps

Previously, vocational subjects had a 70:30 split in favor of practical exams. In 2022, the Council allowed students to select vocational subjects as electives from the 2023-25 academic session. However, this decision was reversed in September 2023, limiting them to optional choices only.

Despite the mark distribution update, no finalised syllabus has been published yet, and many students still await textbooks.

This revision aims to bring uniformity to vocational education, but students continue to demand greater clarity and timely resource distribution.

Download the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
10:46 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBSCTVESD vocational course
Similar stories
AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps

IAT 2025

IISER IAT Result 2025 OUT at iiseradmission.in - Find Download Link and Counselling D. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Issues Karnataka DCET 2025 Rank Card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Details Here

Andhra Pradesh

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in- Know Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps

IAT 2025

IISER IAT Result 2025 OUT at iiseradmission.in - Find Download Link and Counselling D. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Issues Karnataka DCET 2025 Rank Card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Details Here

Andhra Pradesh

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in- Know Details Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Card Shortly at jetskrau2025.com- Exam on June 29

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality