GSSI 2025 Conference Concludes at IIM Shillong with Global Dialogues and Cultural Exchange

IIM Shillong successfully co-hosted the 19th edition of the Global Sales Science Institute (GSSI) Conference from June 3 to June 7, 2025. GSSI is a premier international academic platform that brings together leading scholars and practitioners in the domain of sales research and practice. This year’s edition was organized in collaboration with the Ivy College of Business (USA) and EM Strasbourg Business School (France), and witnessed participation from nearly 50 delegates representing over 13 countries including France, Germany, Japan, the USA, Austria, Finland, and several Indian states.

The conference opened with the first-ever GSSI Doctoral Colloquium on June 3, which brought together emerging scholars, distinguished faculty, and industry experts to foster a collaborative academic ecosystem for advancing global sales research.\

The Colloquium was inaugurated by Prof. Basav Roychoudhury, Dean Research, IIM Shillong, who encouraged doctoral scholars to pursue bold academic goals, remarking, “The sky is the limit.” Prof. Teidorlang Lyngdoh, the co-chair GSSI 2025, Indian Institute of management, Shillong also welcomed participants with warmth and appreciation for their engagement.

From the GSSI leadership Prof. Pia Hautamäki, President GSSI and Chair Strategy at Tampere University, Finland, emphasized that “doctoral students are the future” and that “sales is science.” Prof. Michel Klein, co-chair GSSI 2025, EM Strasbourg Business School, France, highlighted the significance of the Colloquium as a historic first in GSSI’s journey. Prof. Raj Agnihotri, co-chair GSSI 2025, Ivy College of Business, USA, remarked, “This is an opportunity to learn and build connections. Research is an integrated conversation.”

The main conference commenced on June 5 at the IIM Shillong Umsawli campus with an Inaugural Ceremony and welcome session led by Prof. Pia Hautamäki, Prof. Margarethe Überwimmer, and Prof. Stefan Wengler. Prof. Nalini Prava Tripathi, Director (I/C) of IIM Shillong, highlighted the conference’s significance for the Northeast region of India. “Sales is not just about convincing people to buy; it’s about creating value and solving real problems. When backed by science, it becomes a force for societal progress,” she noted, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to sustainable, ethical leadership and global engagement.

Delegates engaged in thematic discussions and academic exchange through approximately 36 research paper presentations and two high-impact Special Sessions:

“Global Customer Success” by Dr. Deva Rangarajan, which explored value co- creation and customer-centric innovation.

“An Academic View of Sales Research in India”, moderated by Dr. Sridhar Guda, which contextualized Indian sales scholarship in the global arena.

The evening concluded with a GSSI Strategy Session and a Cultural Evening at Tripura Castle, providing delegates a taste of Northeast India’s rich heritage. June 6 was hosted entirely at Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong, featuring a full day of parallel research presentations, panel discussions, and special sessions. Highlights included special sessions on “A Report from the Real World” by Mads Winther (INTENZ), and on “Academy Meets the Industry”, moderated by Dr. Divakar Kamath, which explored sales and marketing practices in emerging markets.

The day concluded with a grand Gala Dinner, where the conference award winners were announced and the venue for GSSI 2026 — Italy — was officially revealed. The conference concluded on June 7 with a cultural immersion program at Mawphlang Sacred Grove and the Khasi Heritage Village, curated by the Meghalaya Tourism Department with the kind permission of Hima Mawphlang. Delegates participated in a guided walk through the Sacred Grove and interacted with cultural custodians, gaining insights into Khasi customs, oral traditions, and traditional forest conservation practices. This final day served as a fitting culmination, blending academic exchange with cultural understanding.

Through vibrant discussions, cross-cultural learning, and shared scholarship, the 2025 GSSI Conference reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing next-generation sales researchers and fostering global collaboration in sales education, practice, and innovation.