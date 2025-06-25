IAT 2025

IISER IAT Result 2025 OUT at iiseradmission.in - Find Download Link and Counselling Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
09:23 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially declared the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 results online.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially declared the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 results online. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in. To view their results, applicants must log in using their registered email address and password.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Begins for 541 Vacancies - Register Online at bank.sbi
SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Begins for 541 Vacancies - Register Online at bank.sbi

The IISER IAT 2025 was conducted on May 25, 2025, as a national-level entrance exam for admissions into the BS and BS-MS (Dual Degree) programmes offered by the participating IISER institutes. Following the completion of the examination, the IAT 2025 answer key was released on May 26, with the objection window remaining open from May 29 to June 1, 2025, allowing candidates to raise concerns regarding any discrepancies.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the ‘IAT 2025 Result’ link on the homepage, and logging in with their credentials. Once logged in, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save it for future reference during the counselling and admission rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT
SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule
SSC CHSL 2025 - Application Begins for 3131 Posts on ssc.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

In addition to the result announcement, IISER has also informed the candidates about the counselling schedule. The registration window for filling out the IISER academic programme preference form will take place from June 26 (5 PM) to July 3 (5 PM).

With the results now available, successful candidates will soon be guided through the subsequent stages of the IISER 2025 admission process, which includes document verification, seat allocation, and fee payment formalities for securing admission in one of India’s premier science education and research institutes.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
09:24 AM
IAT 2025 IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Result
Similar stories
OJEE 2025

Special OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Last Date and Schedu. . .

WBCHSE

Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 & 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Change. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Issues Karnataka DCET 2025 Rank Card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OJEE 2025

Special OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Last Date and Schedu. . .

WBCHSE

Vocational Exam Pattern Revamped for Class 11 & 12 in WB HS - Check Notice and Change. . .

AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Issues Karnataka DCET 2025 Rank Card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Details Here

Andhra Pradesh

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in- Know Details Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality