IISER IAT Result 2025 OUT at iiseradmission.in - Find Download Link and Counselling Dates

Summary The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially declared the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 results online. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially declared the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 results online. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in. To view their results, applicants must log in using their registered email address and password.

The IISER IAT 2025 was conducted on May 25, 2025, as a national-level entrance exam for admissions into the BS and BS-MS (Dual Degree) programmes offered by the participating IISER institutes. Following the completion of the examination, the IAT 2025 answer key was released on May 26, with the objection window remaining open from May 29 to June 1, 2025, allowing candidates to raise concerns regarding any discrepancies.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the ‘IAT 2025 Result’ link on the homepage, and logging in with their credentials. Once logged in, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save it for future reference during the counselling and admission rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the result announcement, IISER has also informed the candidates about the counselling schedule. The registration window for filling out the IISER academic programme preference form will take place from June 26 (5 PM) to July 3 (5 PM).

With the results now available, successful candidates will soon be guided through the subsequent stages of the IISER 2025 admission process, which includes document verification, seat allocation, and fee payment formalities for securing admission in one of India’s premier science education and research institutes.

Find the direct result download link here.