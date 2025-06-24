KEA Issues Karnataka DCET 2025 Rank Card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued the rank cards for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can download their Karnataka DCET 2025 rank cards through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The rank is allotted based on the marks secured in the entrance test conducted on June 18. Candidates declared qualified in the Karnataka DCET 2025 exam will now be invited for the counselling process. The authority is expected to issue the Karnataka DCET 2025 counselling schedule soon on the official website.

Karnataka DCET Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official Karnataka DCET 2025 website at kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, look for the “DCET - 2025 Results Link,” and click on it Enter the DCET application number and date of birth Karnataka DCET 2025 rank card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for future reference