Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Issues Karnataka DCET 2025 Rank Card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
18:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued the rank cards for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can download their Karnataka DCET 2025 rank cards through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The rank is allotted based on the marks secured in the entrance test conducted on June 18. Candidates declared qualified in the Karnataka DCET 2025 exam will now be invited for the counselling process. The authority is expected to issue the Karnataka DCET 2025 counselling schedule soon on the official website.

Karnataka DCET Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official Karnataka DCET 2025 website at kea.kar.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, look for the “DCET - 2025 Results Link,” and click on it
  3. Enter the DCET application number and date of birth
  4. Karnataka DCET 2025 rank card will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
18:43 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority rank cards Karnataka DCET
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in- Know Details Inside

Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended! Know Revised Dat. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2025 Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Choice Filling. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Andhra Pradesh

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in- Know Details Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Card Shortly at jetskrau2025.com- Exam on June 29

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2025 Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Choice Filling. . .

Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended! Know Revised Dat. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Begins for 541 Vacancies - Register Online at bank.sbi

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality