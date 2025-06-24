AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in- Know Details Inside

Summary Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in The exam will be held in CBT mode. AP DSC 2025 is being conducted to fill 16,347 vacancies

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to release the admit cards for the revised exam dates tomorrow, June 25, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

As per the official notification, the MEGA DSC 2025 examinations scheduled on June 20, 2025, and June 21, 2025 were postponed to July 1 and 2, 2025. The exam will be held in CBT mode. AP DSC 2025 is being conducted to fill 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in On the home page, click on the link to download the hall ticket Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check your admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further reference

The AP DSC hall tickets will inform candidates about the exact date and time for their examination, the name and address of the exam venue and other details.