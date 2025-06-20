The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at NCERT National Yoga Olympiad 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
13:51 PM
In the photograph - Top Row- Shri Hanumant Rao ( second from the left), Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, (Third from the left), Shri Iswar V Basavaraddi, (fourth from the left), others are Shri Mukesh Verma, Shri Atul Dubey Bottom Row- Ananya Sengupta (Fourth from the left- The Heritage School), Aditri De (Second from the left-The Heritage School), others are Devanshi Shinde (Tree House High School, Pune) Savera (St. Stephens School, Chandigarh)

In the photograph - Top Row- Shri Hanumant Rao ( second from the left), Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, (Third from the left), Shri Iswar V Basavaraddi, (fourth from the left), others are Shri Mukesh Verma, Shri Atul Dubey Bottom Row- Ananya Sengupta (Fourth from the left- The Heritage School), Aditri De (Second from the left-The Heritage School), others are Devanshi Shinde (Tree House High School, Pune) Savera (St. Stephens School, Chandigarh) The Heritage School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Ananya Sengupta and Aditri De clinch First Runner-up in U-14 Girls’ Category at the National Stage in Kanyakumari
The event marked a significant step in promoting Yoga for One Earth, One Health —a theme aligned with India's vision for global well-being and spiritual ecology

In a resounding victory that blends discipline, tradition, and wellness, Ananya Sengupta and Aditri De, students of The Heritage School, Kolkata, emerged as First Runners-Up in the under-14 girls’ category at the NCERT National Yoga Olympiad 2025 held at Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari.

The competition, conducted from June 15 to 18, drew over 500 students in 33 teams, from across India—representing national boards, state boards, and regional councils. The Olympiad was themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, echoing India’s global commitment to health, harmony , and holistic education through yoga.Having previously won the CISCE National Yoga Pre-Olympiad held at Dehradun, Ananya and Aditri represented CISCE at the grand finale, displaying exceptional mastery of the Common Yoga Protocol, grace in performance, and composure under pressure.

This is more than just a win—it is a testimony to the power of discipline, dedication, and the values we nurture at The Heritage School,” said Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO of Heritage Group of Institutions, added,“This recognition at a national level reflects our commitment to holistic education. Ananya and Aditri have made the Heritage family proud by becoming youth ambassadors of yoga on a national platform.”

Their mentor, Ms. Ila Khandelia, Yoga & Value Education teacher at The Heritage School, shared,“Watching them perform with such poise and focus was a moment of immense pride. Their journey has been full of dedication—from early morning practices to deep-rooted understanding of yogic philosophy.”

The closing ceremony at Kanyakumari was addressed by Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT, Shri Iswar V. Basavaraddi, Former Director, Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga, Mananeeya Shri Hanumant Rao, All India Vice President, Vivekananda Kendra, Shri Mukesh Verma, Programme Director, Shri Atul Dubey, Co-Programme Director and other senior officials from NCERT who emphasized the timeless relevance of yoga in modern life.

The event marked a significant step in promoting Yoga for One Earth, One Health —a theme aligned with India's vision for global well-being and spiritual ecology. The initiative aimed to deepen the role of yoga in shaping young minds towards sustainability, inner peace, and national pride.

As India prepares to celebrate International Yoga Day, Ananya and Aditri’s success stands as a symbol of youth power grounded in ancient wisdom. Their journey has already inspired many of their peers to explore yoga as a source of inner strength and national identity.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
13:53 PM
The Heritage School NCERT yoga olympiad
Similar stories
GSSI 2025

GSSI 2025 Conference Concludes at IIM Shillong with Global Dialogues and Cultural Exc. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Hack4Bengal 4.0 All Set to Fuel 36 Hours of Tech Innovation at Sister Nivedita Univer. . .

International conference

Global Finance in Focus: EIILM-Kolkata Hosts Landmark International Conference on Eco. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Live Screening & Interactive Session of Axiom Mission 4 Lau. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

WB schools

Common Board for Classes 10 & 12? WB Yet to Receive Communication from Centre; Detail. . .

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Out, Stage II from June 30 - Result & Admit C. . .

Indian schools

World’s Best School Prizes 2025 - Four Indian Schools Make it to Top 10 List! Final. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality