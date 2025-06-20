A new leader from Odisha emerges in the global university rankings, securing the No. 1 position in the state

Summary KIIT has not only emerged as a strong contender on the international academic stage but also secured the 55th position in the Asian University Rankings. It has also been ranked 9th among India’s premier private higher education institutions and has earned a respectable global rank, marking its debut in the prestigious global rankings.

KIIT-DU has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the top position among all private universities in Odisha in the QS World University Rankings 2026. It has also been ranked 9th among India’s premier private higher education institutions and has earned a respectable global rank, marking its debut in the prestigious global rankings.

In its maiden participation, KIIT has not only emerged as a strong contender on the international academic stage but also secured the 55th position in the Asian University Rankings – Southern Asia. This feat underscores KIIT’s rapid rise in the global higher education landscape and its unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching, research, innovation, and internationalisation.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 evaluated over 1,500 top universities worldwide based on rigorous parameters such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty and Student Ratio, Research Network, Employment Outcomes, and Sustainability.

Reacting to the achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, said, “This recognition is the result of our consistent efforts towards academic excellence, social commitment, and global engagement. KIIT, though only 21 years old, has outperformed many long-established institutions. I congratulate all our teachers, staff, and students who have contributed to this proud moment.”

The entire KIIT and KISS community has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Samanta, whose visionary leadership and inclusive approach to education continue to inspire generations and elevate Odisha’s presence on the global academic map.

