RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission rescheduled the dates of three papers of the School Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2025 to avoid clash with UGC NET 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2025 was scheduled to take place between June 23, 2025 to July 4, 2025. Candidates are advised to mandatorily carry the admit card along with a coloured printout of the main admit card for identity verification.

As per the official notice, the exams for the following papers have been changed: Group A - Sanskrit (Paper-II): June 25, 2025, Group B - Political Science (Paper-I: GEN. AWARENESS AND GEN. STUDIES), Political Science (Paper-II): June 26, 2025, Group B - Sociology (Paper-II): June 29, 2025

Now, the revised dates for the above mentioned papers are:

Group A - Sanskrit (Paper-II): July 5, 2025 (9 am to 12 pm)

Group B - Sociology (Paper-II): July 5, 2025 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Group E - Political Science (PAPER-I: GEN. AWARENESS AND GEN. STUDIES): July 6, 2025: (10 am to 11:30 am); Political Science (Paper-II): July 6, 2025 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)