AP EAPCET 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result Announced! Rankcard Link and Download Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
10:05 AM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the second phase results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025.
Candidates can now check and download their rankcards by visiting the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The 2nd phase results have been published for students whose results were withheld due to issues in document verification or incomplete certificates.

Steps to Download the Result

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.
  • Click on the ‘Result’ option displayed on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration and hall ticket number.
  • The result will be displayed.
  • View and download the same for future reference.

Additionally, candidates will be able to download their rank cards from the official website by logging in with their credentials (registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth).

Following the announcement of results, APSCHE will soon initiate the counselling process for admissions into the participating colleges offering various Pharmacy and Agriculture programmes across the state. The cutoff ranks and detailed seat allotment schedule for each institution will be released ahead of counselling.

According to the official website AP EAPCET 2025 rank list for students who passed in AP Inter supplementary exams 2025 will be published on June 28.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for further updates regarding counselling registration, document verification, and choice filling for seat allotment rounds.

Find the direct rank card download link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
10:05 AM
