In-depth exploration of Vedic Wisdom! 2 books by RP Banerjee launched at Kolkata Book Fair

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
18:43 PM
During the launch of both the books at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair Source: EIILM - Kolkata

Summary
In an attempt to provide readers with an in-depth exploration of Vedic Wisdom, its role in shaping civilisations and its continued relevance in modern science, technology and human transcendence, two books by Prof (Dr) RP Banerjee, Chairman & Director, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata) were launched at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair in the presence of several distinguished guests.

"The modern mind needs the taste of poise and bliss amid the flow of works, thoughts and transactions of the world. Also a modern person can position herself/himself in the field of thoughts, activities and the creative functions one may undertake, requires a thorough realisation of the true self within," said the author.

Published by Routledge, 'The VEDAS - Wisdom and Truth for Human Emergence' presents the Vedas as the bedrock of human wisdom, shaping civilisations and influencing the evolution of science and technology. It provides insights into the Vedic origins of rational thinking and empirical analysis, showing how the ancient scriptures continue to inspire the modern world. The book serves as a guide to attaining spiritual enlightenment and intellectual liberation through the timeless knowledge of the Vedas.

On the other hand, 'Vedasnana: Satyarthir Brahmagyana Sadhan Vedapathae' (in Bengali), published by Dakshineswar Mandir Trust explores the fundamental truths of the Vedas from their origin, offering a path for human emergence through knowledge, wisdom and scientific advancement. It highlights the Vedic principles of Dharma (righteousness), Artha (prosperity), Kama (desires) and Moksha (liberation) as the foundation of life. The book illustrates how integrating Vedic wisdom with modern technological advancements can lead to a holistic and superior human civilisation.

"The spirit of Vedas attempts to sensitise the presence of this true self not only in the intrinsics of the persons but in the empirical works, transactions and overall living of the person transcending the barriers of time, space and personal identities," he added.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
