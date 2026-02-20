WB NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Registration Begins - Portal to Remain Open for a Single Day

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the online registration for the NEET PG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round today, February 20. NEET PG-qualified medical students can now apply for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and DNB programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the online registration for the NEET PG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round today, February 20, 2026. NEET PG-qualified medical students can now apply for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and DNB programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal. The registration window will remain open for just a single day, with the application and fee payment portals closing today at 8 PM and midnight, respectively.

The counselling process has been conducted in multiple rounds, with the online stray vacancy round being the last.

Stray Vacancy Round Registration Steps

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the "Candidate Registration and Login" link.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Sign in with the NEET PG roll number and password.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification at designated venues and time slots. They must bring their original documents and a self-attested photocopy for verification. Failure to attend this mandatory step disqualifies candidates from the current counselling round unless they re-register and pay the required fees. According to the revised schedule, the online choice filling will be conducted from February 21 to 22, and the seat allotment result declaration is scheduled for February 24.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to WB state quota seats in government medical colleges, along with state, management, and NRI quota seats in private medical colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.