AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP Makes Changes in Exam Pattern; Over 10.57 Lakh Students to Appear

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate hall tickets 2026 for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026. Students appearing for the first- and second-year examinations can download their admit cards from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

According to official data, more than 10.57 lakh students will take the AP Inter IPE 2026 examinations. Of them, over 5.31 lakh are first-year students, while 5.26 lakh are second-year candidates.

The board has made it mandatory for students to carry their hall tickets on each examination day. Candidates without valid admit cards will not be permitted to enter the examination centres.

Revised Exam Pattern

The board has introduced significant changes to the examination pattern for 2026. First-year students will now receive a 32-page main answer booklet instead of the earlier 24-page booklet. All answers must be written within this booklet, and no additional sheets will be provided. Second-year students will continue with the standard 24-page answer booklet.

In a major academic restructuring, Mathematics 1A and 1B have been merged into a single paper. Similarly, Botany and Zoology have been combined into one consolidated Biology paper. The move is expected to reduce the number of individual exams students are required to write.

Additionally, one-mark objective questions have been introduced in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology to strengthen objective assessment and improve evaluation standards.

BIEAP has aligned the Intermediate syllabus with NCERT guidelines to better equip students preparing for national-level entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET. Officials said the revision aims to create uniformity in academic standards and enhance competitive exam readiness.

The board has also updated pass criteria and assessment methods while retaining the existing system of internal assessments, practical examinations, and theory papers to ensure comprehensive evaluation.

Students have been advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their hall tickets and report discrepancies, if any, to their respective college authorities at the earliest.