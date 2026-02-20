Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today; 104 MD, MS Seats Up for Grabs

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh (DME) has announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round to fill 104 vacant MD and MS seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.
Online registration for the stray vacancy round will commence today at 12 noon and remain open until February 21 on the official website — cgdme.in.
As per the official schedule, candidates can complete choice filling and locking until February 22, 1 pm.
The stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill state quota seats in postgraduate MD and MS programmes. The DME clarified that only candidates who have completed online registration and paid the required security deposit will be eligible to participate in the choice filling process.
The available vacancies are distributed under:
- State Open Quota
- Institutional Quota
Seats are further categorised under Open, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories. According to the official notice, certain seats previously under the NRI Open Quota have been converted into State Open Quota seats as per applicable norms.
Several sought-after branches have reported vacancies, including:
- General Surgery
- Microbiology
- Anaesthesiology
- Psychiatry
- Dermatology
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
CG NEET PG 2025: Documents Required
Candidates participating in the counselling process must carry the following documents:
- Three passport-size photographs
- NEET PG hall ticket
- NEET PG score card
- MBBS/BDS mark sheets of all phases/years
- Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card/PAN card/Driving Licence, etc.)
- Internship completion certificate
- MCI/DCI registration certificate
- SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate (if applicable)
- Address proof
- Medical fitness certificate
Candidates are advised to carefully check eligibility criteria and ensure timely completion of registration and choice locking to avoid disqualification from the counselling process.