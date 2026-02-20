Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today; 104 MD, MS Seats Up for Grabs

Summary Online registration for the stray vacancy round will commence today at 12 noon and remain open until February 21 on the official website — cgdme.in As per the official schedule, candidates can complete choice filling and locking until February 22, 1 pm

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh (DME) has announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round to fill 104 vacant MD and MS seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Online registration for the stray vacancy round will commence today at 12 noon and remain open until February 21 on the official website — cgdme.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates can complete choice filling and locking until February 22, 1 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill state quota seats in postgraduate MD and MS programmes. The DME clarified that only candidates who have completed online registration and paid the required security deposit will be eligible to participate in the choice filling process.

The available vacancies are distributed under:

State Open Quota

Institutional Quota

Seats are further categorised under Open, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories. According to the official notice, certain seats previously under the NRI Open Quota have been converted into State Open Quota seats as per applicable norms.

Several sought-after branches have reported vacancies, including:

General Surgery

Microbiology

Anaesthesiology

Psychiatry

Dermatology

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

CG NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

Candidates participating in the counselling process must carry the following documents:

Three passport-size photographs

NEET PG hall ticket

NEET PG score card

MBBS/BDS mark sheets of all phases/years

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card/PAN card/Driving Licence, etc.)

Internship completion certificate

MCI/DCI registration certificate

SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Address proof

Medical fitness certificate

Candidates are advised to carefully check eligibility criteria and ensure timely completion of registration and choice locking to avoid disqualification from the counselling process.