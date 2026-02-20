NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today; 104 MD, MS Seats Up for Grabs

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2026
13:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Online registration for the stray vacancy round will commence today at 12 noon and remain open until February 21 on the official website — cgdme.in
As per the official schedule, candidates can complete choice filling and locking until February 22, 1 pm

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh (DME) has announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round to fill 104 vacant MD and MS seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Online registration for the stray vacancy round will commence today at 12 noon and remain open until February 21 on the official website — cgdme.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates can complete choice filling and locking until February 22, 1 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill state quota seats in postgraduate MD and MS programmes. The DME clarified that only candidates who have completed online registration and paid the required security deposit will be eligible to participate in the choice filling process.

The available vacancies are distributed under:

  • State Open Quota
  • Institutional Quota

Seats are further categorised under Open, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories. According to the official notice, certain seats previously under the NRI Open Quota have been converted into State Open Quota seats as per applicable norms.

Several sought-after branches have reported vacancies, including:

  • General Surgery
  • Microbiology
  • Anaesthesiology
  • Psychiatry
  • Dermatology
  • Obstetrics and Gynaecology

CG NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

Candidates participating in the counselling process must carry the following documents:

  • Three passport-size photographs
  • NEET PG hall ticket
  • NEET PG score card
  • MBBS/BDS mark sheets of all phases/years
  • Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card/PAN card/Driving Licence, etc.)
  • Internship completion certificate
  • MCI/DCI registration certificate
  • SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • Address proof
  • Medical fitness certificate

Candidates are advised to carefully check eligibility criteria and ensure timely completion of registration and choice locking to avoid disqualification from the counselling process.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2026
13:46 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP Makes Changes in Exam Pattern; Over 10.57 Lakh Stude. . .

Representational Image
HPBOSE

HPBOSE LDR Exam 2026: Board Releases Rejected Candidates List Ahead of February 22 Te. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round - MCC Releases NRI Candidates List and Priority Orde. . .

UPSC 2026

Supreme Court Seeks UPSC Plan on Screen-Reader Access for Exams; Issues Strict Deadli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Andhra Pradesh

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP Makes Changes in Exam Pattern; Over 10.57 Lakh Stude. . .

Representational Image
HPBOSE

HPBOSE LDR Exam 2026: Board Releases Rejected Candidates List Ahead of February 22 Te. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round - MCC Releases NRI Candidates List and Priority Orde. . .

UPSC 2026

Supreme Court Seeks UPSC Plan on Screen-Reader Access for Exams; Issues Strict Deadli. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE 2026 Paper Leaks? Board Issues Important Notice Amid Board Exams - Check Details

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key Out; Objection Window for BArch, BPlan Clo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality