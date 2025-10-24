IMT Hyderabad Gears Up for PERIODOS 10.0 - A Weekend of Sports, Teamwork and Thrills

Summary The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, is all set to host PERIODOS 10.0, its flagship inter-college sports festival, promising two days of exhilarating competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. Scheduled over October 25 and 26, PERIODOS 10.0 will bring together students to compete across more than 10 disciplines.

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, is all set to host PERIODOS 10.0, its flagship inter-college sports festival, promising two days of exhilarating competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. Organised by the institute’s sports club, Altius, the festival will take place on the IMT Hyderabad campus and feature participation from top B-schools across India.

Scheduled over October 25 and 26, PERIODOS 10.0 will bring together students to compete across more than 10 disciplines, including football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, and e-sports. This edition aims to elevate the festival’s legacy by offering streamlined fixtures, dedicated match venues, and a carefully curated schedule designed to keep participants and spectators engaged throughout the weekend.

Over the years, Altius has cultivated a vibrant sports culture at IMT Hyderabad, making PERIODOS an enriching platform where emerging talent meets spirited rivalry. The festival is not just about competition - it celebrates teamwork, resilience, and the joy of sport, providing participants with opportunities to forge friendships, learn from peers, and showcase their skills on a national stage.

Organizers have expressed gratitude to all participating B-schools, volunteers, and supporters, whose contributions ensure the success of this flagship event. Students can stay updated with highlights, results, and memorable moments from PERIODOS 10.0 through Altius’ official Instagram and Facebook pages, including glimpses of winning moments and behind-the-scenes action.

As IMT Hyderabad gears up for PERIODOS 10.0, anticipation is building for an unforgettable weekend where athleticism, strategy, and sportsmanship converge, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to promoting holistic development and a culture of excellence beyond academics.