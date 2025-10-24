Institute of Management Technology

IMT Hyderabad Gears Up for PERIODOS 10.0 - A Weekend of Sports, Teamwork and Thrills

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
13:47 PM

IMT Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, is all set to host PERIODOS 10.0, its flagship inter-college sports festival, promising two days of exhilarating competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship.
Scheduled over October 25 and 26, PERIODOS 10.0 will bring together students to compete across more than 10 disciplines.

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, is all set to host PERIODOS 10.0, its flagship inter-college sports festival, promising two days of exhilarating competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. Organised by the institute’s sports club, Altius, the festival will take place on the IMT Hyderabad campus and feature participation from top B-schools across India.

Scheduled over October 25 and 26, PERIODOS 10.0 will bring together students to compete across more than 10 disciplines, including football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, and e-sports. This edition aims to elevate the festival’s legacy by offering streamlined fixtures, dedicated match venues, and a carefully curated schedule designed to keep participants and spectators engaged throughout the weekend.

Over the years, Altius has cultivated a vibrant sports culture at IMT Hyderabad, making PERIODOS an enriching platform where emerging talent meets spirited rivalry. The festival is not just about competition - it celebrates teamwork, resilience, and the joy of sport, providing participants with opportunities to forge friendships, learn from peers, and showcase their skills on a national stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers have expressed gratitude to all participating B-schools, volunteers, and supporters, whose contributions ensure the success of this flagship event. Students can stay updated with highlights, results, and memorable moments from PERIODOS 10.0 through Altius’ official Instagram and Facebook pages, including glimpses of winning moments and behind-the-scenes action.

As IMT Hyderabad gears up for PERIODOS 10.0, anticipation is building for an unforgettable weekend where athleticism, strategy, and sportsmanship converge, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to promoting holistic development and a culture of excellence beyond academics.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
13:48 PM
Institute of Management Technology inter-college fest Sports Fest
Similar stories
IIM Calcutta

IIM-Calcutta and SRFTI Sign MoU to Foster Academic and Creative Collaboration

IIT Madras

New Centre for Sustainable Energy by IIT Madras & Coal India to Advance Clean Energy . . .

(L-R): Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra; Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO; CK Birla, Chancellor of BIT Mesra
BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra’s 35th Convocation Celebrates Innovation, Leadership and Academic Brillia. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Gears Up for E-Summit 2025 with The Telegraph online as Media Par. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
preliminary examination

UPPSC to Deactivate PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Link Today at uppsc.up.nic.in- Read D. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA To Release KSET Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly; Exam Scheduled for November 2

IIM Calcutta

IIM-Calcutta and SRFTI Sign MoU to Foster Academic and Creative Collaboration

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Reopens - Enrolment Begins, Check Key Dates and St. . .

WB NEET UG 2025

West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open

CBSE

CBSE Extends Application Last Date for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025- Check Fres. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality