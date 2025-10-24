IIT Madras

New Centre for Sustainable Energy by IIT Madras & Coal India to Advance Clean Energy Innovations

PTI
PTI
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
11:32 AM

PIB

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
IIT Madras and Coal India Limited announced a strategic partnership to launch a ‘Centre for Sustainable Energy’, aimed at accelerating India’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable energy future.
An MoU for the collaboration was signed by V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Achut Ghatak, Director (Technical) of Coal India Limited, in the presence of P M Prasad, Chairman of the Maharatna PSU, at the IIT Madras campus.

IIT Madras and Coal India Limited on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to launch a ‘Centre for Sustainable Energy’, aimed at accelerating India’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable energy future.

An MoU for the collaboration was signed by V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Achut Ghatak, Director (Technical) of Coal India Limited, in the presence of P M Prasad, Chairman of the Maharatna PSU, at the IIT Madras campus.

It will serve as a ‘centre of excellence’, fostering cutting-edge research and innovation to develop economically viable and environmentally responsible pathways for India’s energy resources, aligning with the national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT
IIT Bombay Excels at European Rover Challenge 2025, Bags 2nd Place Globally in Remote Formula
IIT Bombay Excels at European Rover Challenge 2025, Bags 2nd Place Globally in Remote Formula

Welcoming the partnership, Kamakoti said, “Industry-academia collaborations have been a cornerstone of IIT Madras’ journey toward leading India’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Our partnership with Coal India Limited epitomises our commitment to this cause.” Speaking on the occasion, Prasad stated that the company is transforming from being the nation’s energy provider to a key enabler of India’s clean energy transition. “This MoU marks a historic step in Coal India’s journey toward sustainable growth,” he added.

The new centre will be led by Satyanarayanan Seshadri and Rajnish Kumar from IIT Madras.

Its research will focus on four key areas: sustainable materials and circular economy, mine repurposing and fleet electrification, environmental remediation, and materials for energy storage from coal, the press release added.

Initial projects will include developing sustainable polymer composites using coal, recycling solar panels and batteries, electrifying mining equipment, and exploring energy storage in mined-out zones, according to IIT Madras.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
11:37 AM
IIT Madras Indian Institute of Technology Coal India Limited (CIL) sustainable energy
Similar stories
Institute of Management Technology

IMT Hyderabad Gears Up for PERIODOS 10.0 - A Weekend of Sports, Teamwork and Thrills

(L-R): Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra; Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO; CK Birla, Chancellor of BIT Mesra
BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra’s 35th Convocation Celebrates Innovation, Leadership and Academic Brillia. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Gears Up for E-Summit 2025 with The Telegraph online as Media Par. . .

Digital Media
NSHM Media School

The role of digital media in shaping modern communication and learning

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule; Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon

Institute of Management Technology

IMT Hyderabad Gears Up for PERIODOS 10.0 - A Weekend of Sports, Teamwork and Thrills

Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Check Details Her. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Today - Exam Schedule and Details

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open Till . . .

WBJEEB

WB JELET, JECA 2025 Answer Keys Out - WBJEE Board Begins Objection Submission

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality