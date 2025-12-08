Symbiosis International University

SIU Releases SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card; Exam on December 14

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
17:11 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: snaptest.org
The SNAP Test 2 will be conducted on December 14, 2025, in two shifts

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 2 admit card today, December 8, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: snaptest.org.

The SNAP Test 2 will be conducted on December 14, 2025, in two shifts:

  • Slot 1: 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
  • Slot 2: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 79 cities nationwide. Candidates must carry their SNAP admit card along with a government-issued photo ID for verification at the exam centre.

SNAP 2025 Exam Pattern

The SNAP Test 2 paper will consist of 60 objective-type questions, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer. The distribution of questions is as follows:

  • General English: 15 questions
  • Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 25 questions
  • Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency: 20 questions

The SNAP Test 3 exam is scheduled for December 20, with admit cards to be released on December 15, 2025.

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: snaptest.org
  2. Click on the SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card link
  3. Enter your registered ID and password
  4. Download and print the hall ticket/admit card for exam day

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card and report to the exam centre on time.

