SIU Releases SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card; Exam on December 14

Summary Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: snaptest.org The SNAP Test 2 will be conducted on December 14, 2025, in two shifts

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 2 admit card today, December 8, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: snaptest.org.

The SNAP Test 2 will be conducted on December 14, 2025, in two shifts:

Slot 1: 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Slot 2: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 79 cities nationwide. Candidates must carry their SNAP admit card along with a government-issued photo ID for verification at the exam centre.

SNAP 2025 Exam Pattern

The SNAP Test 2 paper will consist of 60 objective-type questions, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer. The distribution of questions is as follows:

General English: 15 questions

Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 25 questions

Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency: 20 questions

The SNAP Test 3 exam is scheduled for December 20, with admit cards to be released on December 15, 2025.

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: snaptest.org Click on the SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card link Enter your registered ID and password Download and print the hall ticket/admit card for exam day

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card and report to the exam centre on time.