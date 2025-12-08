Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC Releases Exam Pattern for Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ LDCE 2025; Admit Cards Issued

Posted on 08 Dec 2025
File Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam pattern for the Combined Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. The Commission has also issued the admit cards for the LDCE and Combined Stenographers’ Grade B examination on its official portal, upsconline.gov.in.

The examination will be held at nine centres across the country, including Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

The LDCE is conducted annually to recruit eligible officers into various Group B posts across central government services. The final number of vacancies for the 2025 cycle is yet to be confirmed.

The examination will be held for the following cadres:

  • Category I: Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service
  • Category II: Section Officers’ Grade of the General Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’
  • Category III: Section Officers’ Grade of the Railway Board Secretariat Service
  • Category VIII: Section Officers’ Grade of the Intelligence Bureau
  • Category X: Section Officers in Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service
  • Category XI: Assistant Director / Section Officers / Manager Grade I in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest and verify exam dates, venue details, and instructions mentioned therei

Union Public Service Commission exam UPSC 2025
