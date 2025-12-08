NEET 2025

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule; PIN Purchase Closes Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
15:14 PM

File Image

Summary
The committee has notified candidates that the PIN purchase and registration window will close at 3 pm today
Document verification and submission of photocopies at designated help centres will be conducted from December 8 (10 am) to December 9 (4 pm)

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has released the Round 2 counselling schedule for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 admissions to MD, MS, and diploma programmes. The committee has notified candidates that the PIN purchase and registration window will close at 3 pm today.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1 and those seeking admission to government, management, and NRI quota seats in government or self-financed medical colleges must complete their registration on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

Registration and PIN Purchase Details

To purchase the e-PIN, applicants must provide:

  • NEET PG roll number
  • Name as per NEET marksheet
  • Email ID and mobile number
  • Payment of Rs 3,000 as application fee
  • Rs 25,000 as a security deposit

While the PIN purchase facility will be available only until 3 pm, the registration and document upload link will remain open until 5 pm today.

Document verification and submission of photocopies at designated help centres will be conducted from December 8 (10 am) to December 9 (4 pm). The state has set up 17 help centres for this purpose.

Following the online registration, NRI candidates must submit a demand draft of Rs 25,000 in favour of ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar. The DD must be submitted only at the ACPUGMEC and ACPPGMEC office located at GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar.

