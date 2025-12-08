ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule; PIN Purchase Closes Today

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has released the Round 2 counselling schedule for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 admissions to MD, MS, and diploma programmes. The committee has notified candidates that the PIN purchase and registration window will close at 3 pm today.
Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1 and those seeking admission to government, management, and NRI quota seats in government or self-financed medical colleges must complete their registration on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.
Registration and PIN Purchase Details
To purchase the e-PIN, applicants must provide:
- NEET PG roll number
- Name as per NEET marksheet
- Email ID and mobile number
- Payment of Rs 3,000 as application fee
- Rs 25,000 as a security deposit
While the PIN purchase facility will be available only until 3 pm, the registration and document upload link will remain open until 5 pm today.
Document verification and submission of photocopies at designated help centres will be conducted from December 8 (10 am) to December 9 (4 pm). The state has set up 17 help centres for this purpose.
Following the online registration, NRI candidates must submit a demand draft of Rs 25,000 in favour of ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar. The DD must be submitted only at the ACPUGMEC and ACPPGMEC office located at GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar.